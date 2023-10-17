2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Buffalo’s defense was a no-show last week in London against the Jaguars. Sean McDermott’s team looked to bounce back on Sunday night against the visiting Giants. Buffalo’s offense had its issues from the get-go, committing a pair of first-half turnovers, including a Josh Allen interception, while totaling only 142 yards.
Buffalo trailed 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Allen connected with Deonte Harty for a three-yard score, but trailed soon afterward, 9-7. Quintin Morris hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Allen with 3:48 that proved to be the difference.
Nick Sirianni’s team made the first of their two trips to the MetLife Stadium this season as the Eagles took on the Jets. The Birds took a 12-0 lifetime record in the series into this match-up. Philadelphia owned a 14-3 lead in the second quarter and appeared on its way to remaining unbeaten. The Eagles were done scoring for the afternoon.
The Jets responded with 17 unanswered points. Sirianni’s team finished with four turnovers, including three interceptions by Jalen Hurts. The Birds gave up the football just five times in winning their first five games.
The surging Lions took a three-game winning streak into Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in a clash of first-place teams. Coordinator Aaron Glenn’s emerging defensive unit stifled Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ offense to the tune of 251 total yards, including just 46 yards on the ground. They held Todd Bowlers’ team to three field goals.
Quarterback Jared Goff had another solid showing, throwing for 353 yards and two scores. He overcame three sacks and Dan Campbell’s team needed for the eight-year pro to be at his best as Detroit ran for only 40 yards.