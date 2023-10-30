2023 World Series achievement continues to emphasize Albert Pujols' greatness
Tommy Pham's four-hit game in Game 2 of the World Series helped carry Arizona to a key win. He also tied an MLB legend in the process.
By Curt Bishop
It's no secret that St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols is one of the greatest players in the history of baseball and is on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame in a few short years.
But even after his retirement, his greatness has not been forgotten.
Pujols often shined in the postseason during his 22-year career. In fact, the three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion had three postseason games with at least four hits.
That mark was tied on Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series when Arizona Diamondbacks star and fellow former St. Louis Cardinal Tommy Pham picked up four hits of his own, leading Arizona to a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers to even the Fall Classic before heading back to Phoenix.
Pham ties Pujols in playoff record books
With Pham's four-hit game, the veteran outfielder became the sixth player in Major League history to have recorded multiple four-hit games in a single postseason. He joined Enrique Hernandez, Eddie Rosario, Pujols, George Brett, and Robin Yount.
Pham has accomplished the feat three times, as Pujols did during his legendary career.
Even today, long after his retirement, Pujols' greatness remains a key factor in the history of Major League Baseball, and this achievement by Pham only further emphasizes the greatness of the future Hall-of-Famer.
Pujols accomplished this feat back in 2011 when he helped guide the Cardinals to their 11th World Series championship. One such four-hit game came during his epic performance in Game 3 of the World Series, also against the Rangers.
In that game, he hit three home runs.
With Pham's solid performance in Game 2, he became the 18th player in World Series history to have recorded a four-hit game. The 35-year-old owns a .275 batting average this postseason and has gone deep three times while also posting an OPS of .778.
His Game 2 performance also included two doubles.