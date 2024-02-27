2024 Cognizant Classic tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch
It's back to the always difficult PGA National where players will have to navigate the dangerous and infamous Bear Trap (Holes No. 15-17) to try and attain PGA Tour glory. Of course, this is no longer the Honda Classic as a new sponsor has us set up to consume the 2024 Cognizant Classic now.
The field for the Cognizant Classic this year is drastically improved from what we saw at the Honda Classic in recent years, specifically with two Top 10 players in the world teeing it up this week. That should be quite entertaining considering the difficult test that we see annually here. Water is in play on the vast majority of the holes, which makes things even more difficult in the windy conditions we see this time of year in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
So what do you need to know about this tournament? We've got the 2024 Cognizant Classic tee times, information about the prize money and purse, how to watch, and more.
Cognizant Classic tee times, field for 2024
The Cognizant Classic field is headlined by the return of Rory McIlroy, the 2012 champion at PGA National when it was still the Honda Classic, and the first time he's played this event since 2018. Defending champion Chris Kirk returns to defend his title while last week's champion in Mexico, Jake Knapp, is also in the field again this week. Other big names teeing it up include Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Rickie Fowler.
Here's a look at the full field for the 2024 Cognizant Classic:
Since the initial release of the field, the following players have been added: Joe Highsmith, Patrick Fishburn, Chris Gotterup, Parker Coody, Mac Meissner. The following four players also qualfied into the event: Robert Garrigus, Chris Crawford, Jeff Overton, Michael Gligic. The following players have also dropped out of the field: Chez Reavie, Mackenzie Hughes, Vince Whaley.
Cognizant Classic tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 have yet to be announced. We will update you when they are made available.
Cognizant Classic purse for 2024: Prize money, winner's share
The 2024 Cognizant Classic has a $9 million purse this week, up from the $8.1 million up for grabs last week at Vidanta. The winner of this event at PGA National will receive a whopping $1.62 million for their efforts. Beyond that, the top 22 finishers at this tournament will make six figures this week in prize money.
Cognizant Classic format: Cut rules and more
It will be a standard 72-hole stroke play event on the PGA Tour this week for the Cognizant Classic. That means there will be a 36-hole cut after Friday's second round in which the Top 65 players (including ties) will advance to the weekend for the final two rounds of the tournament. This is also not a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, meaning that this will be a full field of players, sitting at 144 entrants as of Tuesday morning.
One format-adjacent note is that the 10th hole at PGA National, previously a Par 4, has been lengthened about 20 yards for this event this year and has been made a Par 5.
Watch the Cognizant Classic 2024: TV schedule and live stream info
Date
TV Schedule
Live Stream/PGA Tour Live
Thursday, Feb. 29
Golf Channel (2-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 1
Golf Channel (2-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Saturday, March 2
Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET), NBC (3-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 3
Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET), NBC (3-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
This week's TV broadcast of the Cognizant Classic will be with Golf Channel on all four days and NBC for Saturday and Sunday's evening coverage. Streaming throughout each day will be available on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+ with a paid subscription, including Main Feed, Featured Groups, Marquee Groups and Featured Holes coverage on each day.
Fans can also stream the golf action on Peacock and the NBC Sports app when you log in with a valid subscription to catch the Golf Channel and NBC broadcasts on streaming.