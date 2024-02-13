2024 Genesis Invitational tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch
2024 Genesis Invitational tee times and much more
All of the stars in golf on the PGA Tour are heading for the vaunted Riviera Country Club this week for The Genesis Invitational. This would always be a big event with host Tiger Woods there, but now that Woods is making his first PGA Tour start in 10-ish months, the eyes on this tournament are amplified exponentially.
Unfortunately, defending champion Jon Rahm won't be teeing it up this week at The Genesis Invitational after his departure to LIV Golf. But the best players on the PGA Tour will all be out there as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and more comprise the favorites to win this week at Riviera.
It should be a phenomenal week at The Genesis Invitational, and here's everything you need to know about the tournament, starting with the field and tee times for the week at Riviera.
Genesis Invitational tee times, field for 2024
Here are the tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 at The Genesis Invitational:
Players/Group
Round 1 Tee Time (ET)
Round 2 Tee Time (ET)
Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson
10:20 a.m.
12:49 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin
10:32 a.m.
1:01 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
10:44 a.m.
1:13 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
10:56 a.m.
1:25 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English
11:08 a.m.
1:42 p.m.
Chirs Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston
11:20 a.m.
1:54 p.m.
Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy
11:32 a.m.
2:06 p.m.
Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young
11:44 a.m.
2:18 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns
12:01 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
12:13 p.m.
2:42 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland
12:25 p.m.
2:54 p.m.
Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:37 p.m.
3:06 p.m.
Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray
12:49 p.m.
10:20 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder
1:01 p.m.
10:32 a.m.
Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu
1:13 p.m.
10:44 a.m.
Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
1:25 p.m.
10:56 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
1:42 p.m.
11:08 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam
1:54 p.m.
11:20 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers
2:06 p.m.
11:32 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole
2:18 p.m.
11:44 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
2:30 p.m.
12:01 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
2:42 p.m.
12:13 p.m.
Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
2:54 p.m.
12:25 p.m.
Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery
3:06 p.m.
12:37 p.m.
The signature event status for The Genesis Invitational means that all of the stars are out. Scheffler is the heavy favorite, followed on the odds board by Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg.
Here's a look at the full field released for The Genesis Invitational:
Genesis Invitational purse for 2024: Prize money, winner's share
The Genesis Invitational has the standard $20 million purse for signature events in the 2024 PGA Tour season. With the limited field and a cut, however, the winner's share this week increases to a whopping $4 million, an increase from the normal $3.6 million in prize money to winners in other signature events.
Genesis Invitational format: Cut rules and more
As a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, the Genesis Invitational is a limited-field event with only 70 players. However, there will still be a cut after the standard 36 holes to start the tournament. The Top 50 players and players within 10 strokes after the first two rounds of play will make the cut. There's a good chance that almost everyone in the field makes the cut due to the 10-stroke stipulation barring an unmitigated disaster, but there still will a cut scheduled.
Beyond that, this will be a standard 72-hole stroke play event at Riviera.
How to watch the Genesis Invitational 2024: PGA Tour Live schedule, TV schedule and live stream info
Thursday, Feb. 15 TV schedule, streaming
- PGA Tour Live, ESPN+ (10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET) – Main Feed (10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET), Featured Groups (11:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET), Marquee Group (11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET), Featured Holes (11:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET)
- Golf Channel, FuboTV and NBC Sports (4-8 p.m. ET)
Friday, Feb. 16 TV schedule, streaming
- PGA Tour Live, ESPN+ (10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET) – Main Feed (10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET), Featured Groups (11:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET), Marquee Group (11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET), Featured Holes (11:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET)
- Golf Channel, FuboTV and NBC Sports (4-8 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Feb. 17 TV schedule, streaming
- PGA Tour Live, ESPN+ (10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET) – Main Feed (10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET), Marquee Groups (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET), Featured Groups (10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET), Featured Holes (10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
- Golf Channel, FuboTV and NBC Sports (1-3 p.m. ET)
- CBS, FuboTV, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ (3-7 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Feb. 18 TV schedule, streaming
- PGA Tour Live, ESPN+ (9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET) – Main Feed (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET), Marquee Groups (10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET), Featured Groups (10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET), Featured Holes (10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET)
- Golf Channel, FuboTV and NBC Sports (1-3 p.m. ET)
- CBS, FuboTV, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ (3-6:30 p.m. ET)