2024 MLB Little League classic: How to watch, lineups, game history and more
By Scott Rogust
Every season since 2017, MLB heads to Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. home of the Little League World Series. Two teams take in the festivities of the Little League World Series and then take part in a professional baseball game of their own. But this event isn't open for all fans. Instead, it is open to players participating in the Little League World Series, and their families This game is dubbed the Little League Classic.
This year, Little League World Series players will get to watch the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees. They get to see some of the top players in the game like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Tarik Skubal take part in regular-season action.
For those who are curious about the game and where to watch it, we have you covered.
MLB Little League Classic game history
As mentioned earlier, this event has taken place since 2017. The very first Little League Classic saw the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates went on to win the game 6-3 in front of over 2,500 fans at Bowman Field.
With the success of the first game, MLB began making this annual tradition, which allows competitors in the Little League World Series form bonds with the players visiting Williamsport, Pa.
The only time the Little League Classic didn't take place was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the results of every Little League Classic:
Year
Result
2017
Pittsburgh Pirates def. St. Louis Cardinals 6-3
2018
New York Mets def. Philadelphia Phillies 8-2
2019
Chicago Cubs def. Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1
2021
Cleveland Guardians def. Los Angeles Angels 3-0
2022
Baltimore Orioles def. Boston Red Sox 5-3
2023
Washington Nationals def. Philadelphia Phillies 4-3
2024 MLB Little League Classic lineups
Both the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers unveiled their starting lineups for the 2024 Little League Classic.
Yankees starting lineup for 2024 MLB Little League Classic
Here is the official starting lineup that the Yankees social media account posted hours before first pitch.
The Yankees have Gleyber Torres batting leadoff, followed by Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the two-three holes. Giancarlo Stanton will bat cleanup for the Yankees.
One of the big surprises is that top prospect Jasson Dominguez will play left field and bat fifth in the order. This will be Dominguez's first game of the season since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. However, Dominguez is serving as the Yankees' 27th man, and manager Aaron Boone revealed that he will be heading back down to Triple-A immediately after the game.
Also, this is the second time in three games that Austin Wells is sitting in favor of Jose Trevino. Wells has shined as of late, especially with Trevino out with an injury. Despite this, Boone is going with Trevino to close out their series against the Tigers.
Pitching for the Yankees is Marcus Stroman, who holds a 7.16 ERA in four starts after the All-Star break.
Tigers starting lineup for 2024 MLB Little League Classic
Below is the Tigers' starting lineup for the Little League Classic:
Center fielder Parker Meadows will leadoff for Detroit, with designated hitter Riley Green and left fielder Matt Vierling batting behind him.
One of the more interesting players in the lineup is shortstop Trey Sweeney, a former Yankees prospect. New York dealt Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Victor Gonzalez and Jorbit Vivas before the start of this season. Eventually, Sweeney was traded by the Dodgers to the Tigers as part of a trade package for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Now, Sweeney is playing against the team that drafted him in the first-round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Taking the pitcher's mound is Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who is the favorite to win the American League Cy Young award. Skubal leads the majors with 14 wins, a 2.53 ERA, and a 167 ERA+. He will now face a Yankees lineup consisting of AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton.
2024 MLB Little League Classic how to watch, live stream
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pa.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV
First pitch between the Yankees and Tigers will be at 7:10 p.m. ET, and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.
For those looking to live stream the game, you can use WatchESPN and log in with your cable/satellite provider credentials. Or, you can sign up for ESPN+, which would run you as low as $10.99 a month.
You can also give fuboTV a try if other options don't work for you. With fubo, they will offer a seven-day free trial, which would allow you to watch the Little League Classic for free if you'd like.