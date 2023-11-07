2024 NBA All-Star Game format explained
After experimenting with player drafts for the past few seasons, the league is heading toward a new format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. How will it work this year?
The NBA is heading to Indianapolis this year with the Indiana Pacers hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The league is also adopting a different format for the All-Star game, returning to the East-West format they had used for decades. In recent seasons, the teams were decided by a draft with the two players who received the most votes serving as team captains. Adam Silver has also decided that the All-Star game will return to 12-minute quarters instead of target scores.
The commissioner has also stated that the league will not have as long of a halftime show in order to keep the players energized in the game. The league is also having a lot less fanfare before the beginning of the game. All of these moves will help the league make sure that players stay competitive in these games for longer.
Making the All-Star Game a most-watch is a challenge. It's hard for players to be very competitive when the game does not have a lot of stakes for the actual season. Of course, the All-Star Game should just be a celebration of the game but it's hard for fans and players alike to get invested.
How can the NBA make the All-Star Game more popular?
With the competitiveness and popularity around the All-Star Game at an all-time low, it might be smart for the league to make the game a lot more about a celebration of the game. The weekend is a celebration of the game anyway and the league should go all-in on this idea. This could include ideas that reduce competitiveness but bring fans closer, having the All-Stars mic up during the game.