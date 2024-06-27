2024 NBA Draft Live Tracker: Grading every pick with analysis
We have finally arrived at the 2024 NBA Draft. After months of intense scrutiny and ceaseless speculation, Adam Silver will read the names aloud and start a new chapter in the history of the league.
While the 2024 class has been labeled as "weak," especially at the top, there are plenty of intriguing prospects with All-Star upside. At the very least, we should have no shortage of hidden gems and unexpected success stories. The draft never goes exactly how we expect it to. Many have compared this year's draft to 2013, when Anthony Bennett went No. 1 overall. That draft produced Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and Victor Oladipo.
The Atlanta Hawks are on the clock to start with the No. 1 overall pick. We already have plenty of trade movement, with the Washington Wizards acquiring the No. 14 pick from Portland and angling for more. Several teams are involved in the rumor mill as front offices navigate a tricky new CBA and the unique uncertainty of the upcoming rookie class.
Let's go pick by pick, analyzing each team's selection and handing out grades in real time.
2024 NBA Draft Live Tracker: Grades for every pick
The Hawks did what everyone expected, selecting French 19-year-old Zaccharie Risacher in the top spot. It's hard not to see the appeal, especially in a weak draft. Risacher is viewed as a sure thing — 6-foot-10 with great movement skills, a fluid 3-point stroke, and solid basketball instincts.
Risacher should offer a high floor with his defensive switchability and spot-up shooting. That said, he was not the best prospect available here. There are real concerns about his thin frame, limited ball skills, and lack of scoring inside the arc. As the Hawks mull over the possibility of a rebuild, a higher-upside player would have been preferable in this spot.
Grade: C
Washington, after an eventful afternoon on the trade front, invests in one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Alex Sarr is a truly singular athlete, a 7-footer with 1-through-5 switchability and elite defensive ground coverage. He shows great shot-blocking instincts and he should be comfortable in any scheme Washington decides to run.
His offensive skill set is a bit less polished, but Sarr is a fluid driver and promising shooter. If he can add muscle and operate more physically around the basket, Sarr has real unicorn upside — on both sides of the court.
The Wizards need a defensive backbone. Sarr supplies it.
Grade: A-
Reed Sheppard was the best freshman in college basketball last season. He's an analytics darling, having shot 52.1 percent from 3-point range for an entire season and putting up absurd steal-block numbers, despite his small 6-foot-3 frame.
There are concerns about Sheppard's ability to defend on an island, but he's going to create plays off-ball with his instincts and effort level. As for the offense, Sheppard is a high-feel connector with enough ball-handling upside to grow into the point guard role behind Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets are trying to win now. Few prospects should impact winning more as a rookie than Sheppard.
Grade: A
As expected, the Spurs roll with UConn champion Stephon Castle. The 6-foot-6 combo guard has marketed himself as a point guard during the pre-draft process. He displays impressive tempo as a ball-handler, quickly processing the floor in pick-and-roll actions. He should quickly develop two-man chemistry with Victor Wembanyama.
Castle probably isn't the lead creator San Antonio craves, but he's an elite perimeter defender, addressing another key need for Gregg Popovich's squad. Castle can handle the difficult assignments and guard several positions due to his impressive positional strength and 6-foot-9 wingspan.
The lack of 3-point shooting is a concern, but Castle typically finds ways to make an impact. He screens, cuts, and fires connective passes unselfishly. He is a winner, through and through, and he's going to a great situation as Wemby's teammate.
Grade: B
Trajan Langdon has the goods. Ron Holland is the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided and he's arguably the best upside bet on the board. He needs to hammer out the 3-point mechanics, but defensive intensity and slashing should lead to immediate value.
Holland creates advantages with his first step and tight handles. As last season progressed, he improved at changing speeds and shifting gears on the move, creating angles to the rim and finishing with impressive finesse in the paint.
He was thrust into a bad situation with G League Ignite, but NBA spacing and playmaking should boost Holland's efficiency and help mask his deficiencies. A great look for the Pistons' new front office.
Grade: A
Oof. It's a weak draft, so the logic here is sound. Tidjane Salaun has tremendous physical tools, listed 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and explosive athleticism. He competes hard and he's one of the youngest players on the board. Charlotte should, in theory, have a long runway for Salaun to develop alongside Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.
At the end of the day, though, there's a little too much uncertainty for my liking. Salaun flashes impressive shot-making from long range, but he also misses the backboard on pull-up jumpers and displays very little touch around the basket. His feel is subpar. There is time for growth, but he is not a strong bet to impact winning in the next couple years.
This is a huge swing. Maybe that's the right approach to a weak draft, but Salaun was my No. 36 prospect. I am skeptical of all the pieces coming together.
Grade: D
Portland gets their dream outcome with Donovan Clingan falling to No. 7. He's a tremendous fit for a guard-heavy roster, offering immediate value as a defensive anchor and offensive play-finisher. At 7-foot-3 with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, he has measurements that are comparable to Rudy Gobert.
Clingan isn't the sexist pick, but he can elevate the Blazers' defense in a way Deandre Ayton never did. He's not a shooter and he doesn't have advanced post moves, but Clingan processes the floor quickly and has uncommon dexterity for his size. He can catch the rock in traffic and fluidly deliver it to the rim.
His bone-shattering screens should free up Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons for clean looks at the rim. He also offers an easy lob target on the roll. Simple but effective is Clingan's M.O. The floor is high and Portland is starting to move in the right direction.
Grade: A
The Timberwolves move up to No. 8 to select Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham. It's a great move for the Wolves, who land an understudy to Mike Conley and a much-needed source of shot creation to ease the burden on Anthony Edwards.
There are concerns about Dillingham's defense — he's 6-foot-1 and only 164 pounds — but the Wolves can insulate him with Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and a ton of length. The offensive synergy is great. Dillingham can create from scratch and run the offense out of pick-and-rolls, but he's also an elite off-ball shooter. That flexibility allows him to run the second unit or run alongside the starters.
This is a home run outcome for the Wolves. It's rare for rookies to earn significant burn for title contenders, but Dillingham has immense talent and a clear pathway to backup point guard minutes out of the gate.
Grade: A
Go big or go home. The Grizzlies are replacing Steven Adams with the most physically dominant center since... a while. Edey does not fit the archetype of modern NBA centers, but at 7-foot-5 with a 7-foot-11 wingspan, it might not matter. Edey's finishing numbers are off the charts. He is a walking mismatch. Even NBA starters will struggle to keep him out of position in the paint.
Memphis won't feed Edey post-ups like Purdue, but he's going to feast on pick-and-roll finishes next to Ja Morant. He empowers Jaren Jackson Jr. on the defensive end, allowing the All-Defense candidate to roam the perimeter and wreak havoc on the weak side. Maybe he struggles in certain matchups, but Edey has worked hard to improve his conditioning and mobility in space.
Edey is a day-one contributor at a position of need for the Griz. Edey has soft touch, he's going to dominate on the glass, and he's going to create driving lanes for Memphis' guards with his screen-setting.
Grade: A
The Jazz opt for versatility on the wing, selecting the younger brother of OKC's Jalen Williams. Listed 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Williams has prototypical physical tools on the wing. He needs to bulk up (178 pounds), but the frame should fill out with NBA strength training. His downhill quickness and finishing touch around the basket set a high floor on the offensive end, not to mention a strong foundation to build on.
There are bumps in the road during his freshman season, but Williams can defend multiple positions and occupy different roles on offense. He's best with streamlined responsibilities for the time being, but Williams has some point guard chops. He loves to push the tempo in transition and he can effectively read the floor out of pick-and-rolls.
If he can increase his 3-point volume, improve his core strength, and add more physicality to his game, Williams has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Utah could have used a more ready-made initiator, but Williams is an appropriate upside swing.
Grade: B+
The Bulls opt for the local product, selecting Chicago native Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 pick. It's hard to pinpoint Chicago's precise direction, but it sure sounds like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan could start next season on new teams.
Chicago needs to be focusing on upside as a result. It's about finding star power, and Buzelis has an appealing set of tools. At 6-foot-10, he's a fluid slasher with connective passing chops and some mid-range speciality shot-making to lean on. He struggled from 3-point range with Ignite, but Buzelis' touch indicators are solid.
He's going to help Chicago with his defensive versatility, primarily his weak-side rim protection. The offensive fit with newcomer Josh Giddey will depend almost entirely on Buzelis' long-range output. If he develops into a reliable shooter, watch out.
Grade: B
Another great move from Sam Presti. Like clockwork. Nikola Topic is on track for a redshirt season after partially tearing his ACL late in the Euroleague season, but OKC has enough depth to operate patiently. In a vacuum, well, Topic is simply one of the best players on the board.
He generally fits the OKC M.O., too. Topic is a 6-foot-6 guard who loves to pressure the rim and create out of pick-and-rolls. The Thunder prioritize size and skill at every position. The ability to create advantages and set the defense in rotation is central to OKC's philosophy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's most prolific rim pressure guard. Now, Topic is on his heels.
Some will read this as a simple Josh Giddey replacement, but Topic's ceiling is much higher. There are defensive concerns, but Topic's ball-handling craft, downhill burst, and creativity as a finisher make this a home-run pick.
Grade: A
Sacramento goes for the win-now piece, adding an elite defensive guard who can deliver on the hype in ways Davion Mitchell never could. Devin Carter led Providence in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this season. He made improvements across the board offensively, all without missing a beat on defense.
Carter is listed around 6-foot-3 in shoes, but he weaponizes a 6-foot-9 wingspan to suffocate ball-handlers and generate deflections. It's hard to translate defense to the next level, especially as a rookie, but Carter can buck the trend. He's ready to rack up stops tomorrow.
The offensive fit is great, too. He's not a true point guard, but he won't have to be next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento. He has deep range on his spot-up 3s and he's an active cutter, always looking to apply pressure on the rim, where he finishes at a high level for his size.
Grade: A
Washington gets its point guard of the future in 18-year-old Carlton 'Bub' Carrington. With Tyus Jones set to enter free agency, the Wizards need a floor general to orchestrate their rebuild. Alex Sarr has tremendous upside as a play-finisher, but Carrington can set the table and elevate those around him.
The Wizards have a nice collection of wing defenders and offensive play-finishers. Carrington could be the glue that ties it all together. There are concerns about his lack of strength and poor finishing numbers around the rim, but Carrington is a prolific pull-up shooter with advanced passing instincts for his age. A 6-foot-4 point guard with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Carrington should grow into his frame in time.
The Wizards are betting on upside, as they should. Carrington has a solid baseline for such a young prospect and the fit is clean.
Grade: B+
Not sure this was Miami's best path, but I said the same thing about Jaime Jaquez last season. The Heat tend to operate with intelligence and pragmatism, so take any criticism with a grain of salt.
The vision here is clear — to pair Bam Adebayo with a floor-spacing 7-footer who allows Miami to run tall-ball lineups and operate with more physicality. Ware is a tremendous athlete, equipped with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and unbelievable bounce. There are motor concerns, but Ware is going to Miami. The culture there is unmatched. It's a great environment in which he can grow.
Ware thrives in pick-and-pop actions and finishes lobs emphatically. The Heat need a backup center, so even if the Ware-Adebayo partnership doesn't pan out, he should still have rotational value for a contender.
Grade: B-
A great outcome for the Sixers. Jared McCain can run the second unit behind Tyrese Maxey, or should the floor in a small-but-fiesty backcourt. There are defensive concerns, but McCain is strong for his position and tends to compete well at the point of attack.
As far as offense is concerned, McCain is the best possible fit for the Sixers. He's arguably the best shooter on the board, elite as a pull-up shooter or running off screens and spotting up. He should develop quick two-man synergy with Joel Embiid, who loves to operate with multiple elite shooters in his orbit.
The primary criticism of McCain revolves around his 6-foot-3 height and limited burst. That is valid, but McCain was an excellent finisher around the rim at Duke. He's crafty with his handle, smart with deploying his strength, and the touch is off the charts. Factor in great passing instincts, and well, this is a dream outcome for the Sixers.
Grade: A
Stay tuned for live updates as the draft unfolds.