2024 NBA Draft scouting report: DJ Burns Jr.
NC State big man DJ Burns Jr. has captivated the nation in March Madness. Does the Wolfpack star have a future in the NBA?
The NC State Wolfpack have won nine straight games to claim their spot in the Final Four. It's a Cinderella story for the ages, with Kevin Keatts' squad parlaying a mediocre regular season into one of the greatest runs in program history.
Driving NC State's success is their big man DJ Burns Jr., a sixth-year redshirt senior in his second (and final) campaign with the Wolfpack. Burns has rapidly captured the hearts of basketball fans around the country. He is the most lovable star left in the NCAA Tournament, toasting defenders with brute strength, underrated skill, and a bright smile that warms the soul.
There is a lot working against Burns at the next level, from his limited height to his (relatively) advanced age. Even so, NBA front offices tend to latch on when a prospect dominates the NCAA Tournament as thoroughly as Burns has.
Will he get drafted? Maybe not. But, we shouldn't rule out an appearance at Summer League and a chance to carve out a role in the G League.
DJ Burns Jr. NBA Draft bio
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 260 pounds
Birthdate: Oct. 13, 2000
Position: Center
Offensive Role: Post-Up Scorer
Defensive Role: Rim Protector
Projected Draft Range: Undrafted
NBA Draft highlights
Strengths
To quote Nikola Jokic: "He's so skilled."
If you're good enough to catch Nikola Jokic's attention — and you're not racing horses — that speaks volumes. There is no person more qualified to speak on "skilled" big men than the two-time MVP and reigning NBA champ. Burns plays with such a joy, but more than that, he plays a brand of basketball that is easy to appreciate. There's a certain old-school quality to it.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds (both suspect, as he's probably even shorter and even stronger), Burns tends to camp out in the post. The rare frontcourt southpaw, Burns has developed a deep bag of tricks once he has position on the block. Burns tends to mix together subtle head fakes and spin moves while using his wide frame to plow through ill-equipped interior defenders.
Burns is the rare post-up hub who is regularly operating at a height disadvantage, but it works. He neutralizes length with forceful bumps to the chest and the ability to hit touch shots from all sorts of wild angles. He has a classic hook in his arsenal. He can drill floaters. The speed of Burns' release around the basket is mesmerizing. He can flip a shot toward the rim at a moment's notice, often before his defender even has time to get a hand up.
His somewhat atypical blend of footwork, craft, and pure strength makes Burns a handful for college defenders. He can step out and hit mid-range jumpers, too. He doesn't incorporate 3s into his shot diet very often, but with how soft his touch around the rim is, there's reason to believe he can add it over time.
In addition to scoring, Burns supplies real value as a passer (2.8 assists to 1.9 turnovers). Again, we can refer to Jokic's glowing review. Burns loves to back his man down before rifling a pass to a cutting teammate. He reads the floor well, whether he's posting up or facing up at the elbow. It's not hard to fall for a funky post scorer who can drop dimes with equal measures of flair and utility.
And, again, there's the smile. Burns operates with an infectious energy. He loves to set up teammates as a passer or a screener. He celebrates every success. He was offering, um, condolences to the Duke fanbase mid-game in the Elite Eight. On the Fan Favorite Scale, he's a proper 10/10. Burns has no trouble winning folks over, whether it's in the locker room or in living rooms all across the country.
Weaknesses
The unfortunate truth is that Burns' skill set is slightly outmoded, despite all his skill level. The NBA doesn't run through post-ups anymore. Especially not for 6-foot-9 (or shorter) bigs.
Burns essentially has the same measurements as Zion Williamson with none of the vertical pop or lateral quickness. He's not tall enough to protect the rim, he's not mobile enough to guard in space, and he's a subpar rebounder at the five spot.
He should be able to translate the touch shots and passing to the next level, but Burns' scoring efficiency will almost definitely plummet when confronted with NBA length and athleticism. He will get a proper test in the Final Four against Zach Edey. Regardless of how that matchup goes, however, NBA teams will struggle to picture Burns scoring enough at the next level. It's tough out there for below-the-rim bigs who don't stretch the floor or beat defenders with quickness.
Final summary
In the end, we are probably not going to see Burns translate his March Madness success to the next level. He needs to be a few inches taller or a few steps quicker for it to really pop as far as his NBA projection is concerned. The footwork, the passing, the comically off-kilter post flourishes — it's all a ton of fun, but it doesn't really mesh with the style of today's game.
He should get his shot in team workouts and Summer League, no doubt. European clubs are surely interested. But, despite his rising fame and fan-favorite status, we are probably witnessing Burns' one shining moment in the spotlight. NC State has a chance to etch its program's name in history, with Burns front and center.
One day, we will tell our kids about the DJ Burns tournament run. Until then, however, there probably won't be much more to report about the South Carolina native.