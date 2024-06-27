2024 NBA Draft Second Round Live Tracker: Grading every pick made
The 2024 NBA Draft continues tonight with the second round, held on its own day for the first time ever. As expected, there were plenty of surprises in Wednesday night's first round — including a few unexpected fallers who are still available to lucky teams in the early 30s.
It's hard to find contributors in the second round, but it happens. There are always a few hidden gems who make it big. This draft has been widely panned as "weak" or "underwhelming," but depth isn't really an issue. What the first round lacked in top-end talent, the second round could theoretically make up for with value picks.
Several quality names are still on the board. Whether teams are looking for established college stars or intriguing upside swings, there will be consequential decisions made today. Do not overlook the second round. There's a reason the league is trying to platform it in a new way.
Let's dive in with live grades and analysis for every pick made on this fine Thursday afternoon.
2024 NBA Draft Second Round Live Tracker: Grades for picks 31-58
A great pick to start the second round for Toronto. He's a 6-foot-6 center, so there's obvious concern about how exactly he translates from a low level of competition at San Francisco to the NBA. Still, he's an elite athlete who ranked near the top of college basketball in dunks. He's mobile in the open court, with legitimate straight-line handles and sharp playmaking instincts. He is not your traditional five, but the Raptors are a versatile group who should be able to incorperate Mogbo effectively.
Grade: A
Utah's incredible draft continues. Kyle Filipowski was the best prospect left on the board. He put together a dominant sophomore campaign at Duke, improving his defensive mobility and toughness while taking noticeable steps forward on offense. There are viable concerns about his lack of length at the five spot and he will need to prove the 3-point shot is reliable. But, 7-footers with dribble-pass-shoot equity are hard to come by, and Flip plays with an edge. He can replace Kelly Olynyk in Utah.
Grade: A
The Bucks take arguably the most successful G League Ignite prospect — the only member of the program who exceeded expectations during the 2023-24 campaign. Smith is 6-foot-10 with a gorgeous 3-point stroke. If he adds muscle and sharpens his defensive instincts, perhaps Milwaukee can view him as a successor to Brook Lopez. The Bucks still haven't done much to improve their speed or add immediate contributors, though.
Grade: B
The Knicks trade up for a very Knicks-y prospect in Tyler Kolek, who many speculated as a potential New York pick in the first round. After a successful career at Marquette, Kolek figures to translate quickly to the next level. He's one of the smartest players on the board, processing the floor quickly in pick-and-roll actions, hitting 3s at a high clip, and competing hard on defense. Limited athleticism and age are valid knocks on Kolek, but he should be a useful backup to Jalen Brunson.
Grade: B+
Often projected as a top-20 pick, Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy fell further than expected. He operated in a restricted role for the Jayhawks, but at 6-foot-8, Furphy's appeal is rooted in a gorgeous jump shot. He's comfortable firing off of screens and he's a highly instinctive off-ball scorer, frequently cutting into open space and collecting layups at the rim. He needs time to develop defensively, but Furphy is a great fit for the Pacers' offense up-tempo next to Tyrese Haliburton.
Grade: A-
Solid value for the Pacers, who add possibly the smartest pick-and-roll guard in the draft. Núñez fires wildly creative passes from every angle and he's highly decorated for a 20-year-old European, having competed with the Spanish national team. The Pacers don't really need another defensive weakness at point guard, but sheer I.Q. and skill could carry him to NBA success.
Grade: B
Another trade early in the second round. Detroit moves into the No. 37 pick to target Bobi Klintman, who spent last season with Cairns in the Australian NBL. Before that, Klintman was sparsely used as a freshman at Wake Forest, where he started generating buzz in scouting circles. The baseline appeal is simple. He's 6-foot-8 with sharp playmaking instincts and a theoretically versatile skill set. He needs to get better defensively and more efficient with his scoring, but Klintman is an understandable archetype bet.
Grade: C
OKC adds yet another skilled creator in Ajay Mitchell, who thrived in a poor situation with UC Santa Barbara. There are going to be questions about his lack of success against low-level competition in college, but Mitchell is a strongly-built point guard who supplies creative pick-and-roll instincts, a ton of finishing touch, and heady defense. He needs to improve his 3-point consistency, but he's another downhill creator in the classic OKC point guard mold. The only question — can he carve out minutes behind SGA, Cason Wallace, and No. 12 pick Nikola Topic?
Grade: A-
A 6-foot-6 wing who shoots the lights out and adequately defends his position, it shouldn't be too hard for Jaylen Wells to stick around the NBA. He doesn't score much at the rim, but he's comfortable beating closeouts and passing in the flow of the offense. Memphis is a great landing spot.
Grade: B
Phoenix moves up to add a potential backup center in Oso Ighodaro, a nice change of pace compared to entrenched starter Jusuf Nurkic. There are size concerns, but Ighodaro is an exceedingly intelligent player on both ends of the court. He picks apart defenses passing on the short roll and finishes with touch around the basket. The Suns needed a big, so this is a nice move.
Grade: A
The Sixers are potentially in need of a new backup center after Paul Reed's difficult 2023-24 season. Enter Adem Bona, who operates with the draft's highest motor. He will relentlessly crash the glass and take each defensive matchup personally. He was stuck in a bad offensive role at UCLA, but Bona should thrive as a rim-running, play-finishing big who can supply energy for 10-15 minutes a night behind Joel Embiid.
Grade: A
Charlotte adds a potential immediate contributor in KJ Simpson, who is ranked higher on the FanSided draft board than No. 6 pick Tidjane Salaun. There are limitations inherent to Simpson's 6-foot frame, but he's equipped with a helpful 6-foot-5 wingspan. He's not a traditional point guard, but he won't need to be in Charlotte. Simpson was one of the most polished perimeter scorers in college hoops, which ought to translate at the next level.
Grade: B+
This is a great talent bet for a potentially rebuilding Atlanta team. At 20 years old, Djurisic offers legitimate self-creation and shot-making talent at 6-foot-7. There are concerns about efficiency and defensive consistency, but advantage-creating wings are always a smart investment.
Grade: A
Stay tuned for live updates as the second round unfolds.