2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
D.J. Wagner will battle concerns about his size at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, not to mention middling 3-point numbers in high school. He will need to prove to teams that he can operate efficiently and effectively as a lead ball-handler, the role he figures to shoulder at Kentucky.
If he can make strides as a passer and shooter, Wagner will have no problem staking his claim on a lottery spot. He's a deadly driver, blessed with shifty handles, elite change-of-pace ability, and a dizzying array of finishing moves around the rim. The Wolves need a point guard of the future, still.
At 6-foot-8, Melvin Ajinca has the classic 3-and-D appeal that could land him in the lottery. With so much uncertainty at the top of the draft, teams could gravitate toward "safe" picks. Ajinca has a left-handed canon from 3-point range and he can defend a few different positions with his blend of size and strength.
There are flashes of potential beyond spot-up shooting, too. Ajinca has a nifty step-back at his disposal, which could become more dangerous if he refines his ball-handling technique. He shows promising awareness as a cutter. The Knicks have guards galore and a couple bigs to sift through, so a bigger wing who can space the floor is a logical pick.