Fansided

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences

A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.

By Christopher Kline

Izan Almansa, Alex Sarr, Ron Holland
Izan Almansa, Alex Sarr, Ron Holland / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next

. Guard. Kentucky. D.J. Wagner. 13. D.J. Wagner. player. . 13. 86

D.J. Wagner will battle concerns about his size at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, not to mention middling 3-point numbers in high school. He will need to prove to teams that he can operate efficiently and effectively as a lead ball-handler, the role he figures to shoulder at Kentucky.

If he can make strides as a passer and shooter, Wagner will have no problem staking his claim on a lottery spot. He's a deadly driver, blessed with shifty handles, elite change-of-pace ability, and a dizzying array of finishing moves around the rim. The Wolves need a point guard of the future, still.

. Wing. 27. 14. Melvin Ajinca. Melvin Ajinca. 14. player. . Saint-Quentin

At 6-foot-8, Melvin Ajinca has the classic 3-and-D appeal that could land him in the lottery. With so much uncertainty at the top of the draft, teams could gravitate toward "safe" picks. Ajinca has a left-handed canon from 3-point range and he can defend a few different positions with his blend of size and strength.

There are flashes of potential beyond spot-up shooting, too. Ajinca has a nifty step-back at his disposal, which could become more dangerous if he refines his ball-handling technique. He shows promising awareness as a cutter. The Knicks have guards galore and a couple bigs to sift through, so a bigger wing who can space the floor is a logical pick.

Home/NBA Draft