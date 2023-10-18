2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
Mackenzie Mgbako de-committed from Duke in favor of Indiana, where he should have broader responsibilities and a prime opportunity to showcase the full extent of his skill set. At 6-foot-8, Mgbako profiles primarily as a 3-and-D wing at the next level. The Bulls have a ton of guards and a few centers, but precious few wings and forwards in between. The fit here is strong.
Izan Almansa has a lot of tools in the tool kit, which could draw NBA scouts as high as the lottery. He will battle for prominence on a crowded G-League Ignite team, but at 6-foot-9 with an intriguing blend of defensive instincts, interior scoring touch, and passing chops, it's not hard to discern a path to NBA productivity. The Hawks need some frontcourt help following John Collins' departure (with Clint Capela's exodus only a matter of time).
Tyrese Proctor struggled with inconsistency as a freshman, but he's due for a sophomore leap as Duke's lead playmaker. He possesses great positional size at 6-foot-5 and he can make every pass in the book. He will have to boost his numbers at the rim and behind the 3-point line, but he flashes enough shooting touch to maintain optimism.
Cody Williams is the younger brother of Thunder wing Jalen Williams. His stock has been all over the place this summer, but in a draft will so little set in stone, it's hard not to be drawn to Williams' physical tools. He's 6-foot-8 with intriguing flashes as a driver and playmaker that suggest a high ceiling, even if it is accompanied by a brittle floor. OKC has a ton of young depth, so upside swings are the way to go. Why not make it a family affair?
Adem Bona would have been drafted in 2023, but he's angling for a sophomore leap and a first-round guarantee. The arrival of Aday Mara complicates the frontcourt situation at UCLA, but Bona should appeal to NBA scouts with his explosive rim-finishing and shot-blocking instincts. The Pacers could benefit from a lob threat for Tyrese Haliburton.
Tidjane Salaun pops athletically at 6-foot-9, guarding all over the floor and exploding to the rim on impressive drives. His jumper tends to run hot and cold, so there are concerns about offensive consistency at the next level, but the Cavs could put stock in his versatility, defensive activity, and upside as a cutter and play-finisher.
Thierry Darlan will draw eyeballs with his shooting ability. He has flashed expanded versatility off the dribble and his range extends comfortably beyond the NBA 3-point line. He finishes well on drives to the rim and he should defend multiple positions at 6-foot-6. Teams will want to see ancillary growth as a passer and off-ball operator, but the base skill set is appealing.
A five-star recruit who struggled mightily as a freshman at Oregon, Kel'el Ware will spend his sophomore season rehabbing his draft stock at Indiana. He will fill the rather large shoes of Trayce Jackson-Davis, so the opportunity is plentiful. If he can live up to his five-star billing as a lob threat, floor-spacer, and rim protector, he could work his way back into the lottery conversation.
Baba Miller underwhelmed as a freshman, but the Spaniard performed well in the U19 World Cup and he should have ample opportunity to bounce back as a sophomore. Florida State has produced many a versatile wing prospect, so Miller's unique blend of 6-foot-11 size, ball skills, and defensive versatility should keep him on NBA radars.
A disappointing season kept Nikola Durisic out of the 2023 draft, but his flashes of creation and shot-making at 6-foot-8 are enough to keep him in the good graces of NBA scouting departments. The Sixers could bank on the upside of a versatile wing defender who moonlights as a secondary playmaker.
Kyle Filipowski will return to a significant role in his sophomore season at Duke. He offers upside as a multi-level scorer and big man playmaking hub, but inconsistency from 3-point range and concerns about his limited physical tools on the defensive end could hold back his stock. Filipowski was in line for a first-round pick last year. That shouldn't change in 2024.
Bobi Klintman spent his freshman season at Wake Forest. He played sparsely but drew NBA eyeballs with his unique blend of 6-foot-10 size and ball skills. He loves to grab and go in transition and he navigates traffic comfortably off the dribble. He has to prove his mettle as an interior scorer and defender, but he has a chance to show out against professional competition this season in Australia's NBL.
A.J. Johnson is young and in need of physical development (he weighs in at 170 pounds), but his self-creation flashes at 6-foot-5 should keep him glued to NBA draft boards. He operates with extreme confidence and a precise sense of pace, using changes in speed and direction to shake defenders before elevating into a picturesque pull-up jumper. He shows promise working out of pick-and-rolls, both as a scorer and passer.
A talented creator with excellent positional size at 6-foot-6, Nikola Topic has dominated the international stage and he is prominently featured for Mega MIS, a real NBA prospect hub. He's not terribly explosive, but Topic leverages tempo and angles to his advantage, constantly penetrating the defense and creating shots, both for himself and for others. He needs to iron out the 3-point stroke a bit, but the foundation of skill and size is promising.
A foot fracture could impact Aaron Bradshaw's freshman season at Kentucky — and by extension his draft stock — but he's an athletic 7-footer who can protect the rim and hit a wide variety of shots on offense. He doesn't always embrace the most efficient approach, but bigs who can create out of face-up and post-up scenarios like Bradshaw tend to draw the attention of NBA decision-makers.
J.J. Starling transferred from Notre Dame to Syracuse for his sophomore season. He possesses a great capacity for movement shooting, which makes him a natural fit for the Nuggets' offense with Nikola Jokic. He's the type of prospect the Nuggets are prioritizing and he deserves more first-round buzz going into the season.