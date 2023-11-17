2024 NBA Mock Draft: Isaiah Collier, Ja'Kobe Walter on the rise early
The latest NBA mock draft sees Isaiah Collier and Ja'Kobe Walter surging after impressive college basketball debuts.
Donovan Clingan is due for a sizable sophomore leap after his tremendous tournament run with the reigning champs. Listed at 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Clingan is a massive human. He's built with the strength of a freight train, plowing through smaller defenders on finishes at the rim and completely stonewalling opposing bigs on defense.
He won't hang on the perimeter defensively and he's a fairly streamlined offensive contributor — strong screen-setter, hyper-efficient rim finisher, and occasional post-up threat — but Clingan should impact winning as a game-changing rim protector who thrives in his role on offense. The Pelicans need to address the center position as Jonas Valanciunas ages out of his prime.
Izan Alamansa hit a few 3s during the G-League Ignite's international tour, which bodes well for his development this season. He profiles as a bit of a positional tweener at 6-foot-9, but Almansa possesses a number of classic connective traits that should translate well to the NBA. The Blazers have a couple true centers who can protect the rim, and Robert Williams in particular supplies elite defensive versatility. So, it's a natural fit.
He will do standard power forward stuff — Almansa operates comfortably as a screener who can pop into space, or roll downhill for explosive vertical finishes — but it's the passing that really pops for the Spanish 18-year-old. Almansa is a quick processor who rockets impressive dimes on the short roll or working around the elbow. He plays a very complementary style and should have a long NBA career ahead.