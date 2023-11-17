2024 NBA Mock Draft: Isaiah Collier, Ja'Kobe Walter on the rise early
The latest NBA mock draft sees Isaiah Collier and Ja'Kobe Walter surging after impressive college basketball debuts.
The Spurs double up on playmaking with Nikola Topic, who has been on a tear for Serbia's Mega MIS of late. At 6-foot-6, he's a natural point guard with the positional size to share the court with the aforementioned Collier or Tre Jones. The Spurs have flashed serious potential early in the Victor Wembanyama era, but a severe lack of reliable point guard play has been a serious impediment to their success.
Topic isn't a great athlete, but he knows exactly when to press the accelerator on drives to the cup. His constant gear shifts and feather-soft touch around the paint should make him a dangerous driver, even against NBA defenses. He can also splash 3s to keep the defense honest and he's one of the best passers on the board, frequently exploiting errant help on his drives to the rim.
Elmarko Jackson would fit well with the toughest, meanest, nastiest NBA team. He's only 6-foot-3, but he competes his tail off on defense, blessed with a strong 195-pound frame and long arms to contain the point of attack and cause problems in passing lanes. The Heat really need guard play and Jackson is the sort of well-conditioned try-hard (compliment) that organization prioritizes.
There will be growing pains for Jackson on offense. He's starting for the No. 1 team in the country, though, and his role should only expand as the season progresses. Jackson is an explosive driver who understands how to shift gears and deploy his strength through contact at the rim. He needs to get up to speed as a facilitator, but Jackson's rim pressure and defensive activity make for a strong foundation.