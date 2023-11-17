2024 NBA Mock Draft: Isaiah Collier, Ja'Kobe Walter on the rise early
The latest NBA mock draft sees Isaiah Collier and Ja'Kobe Walter surging after impressive college basketball debuts.
It has been a bumpy start to his freshman season at Kentucky, but D.J. Wagner is a bursty 6-foot-3 guard who supplies instant rim pressure and crafty scoring inside the arc. He will have to answer questions about his 3-point shot, but his athleticism and dribbling craft will keep NBA scouts engaged. The Pelicans need to think about point guard depth long-term given CJ McCollum's recent injury spate.
A smooth lefty shooter on the wing at 6-foot-7, Melvin Ajinca's NBA appeal is rather straightforward. He's a 3-and-D wing built for a league that optimizes that skill set. He's a strong driver and adequate defender too, but his recently diminished role with Saint-Quentin threatens to harm his draft stock.
Kyle Filipowski needs to convince NBA teams that he can defend despite a negative wingspan and limited mobility. But, he's a 7-footer who competes hard and offers a world of potential on offense with his projectable 3-point shot, tight handles, and passing chops. The Knicks could use some frontcourt reinforcements, especially with Julius Randle's tenure getting a bit tenuous.
Adem Bona has been the star of the UCLA frontcourt to date, showcasing a blend of rim-running, shot-blocking, and rebounding verve that should carve out a spot in the first round. He doesn't reinvent the wheel at center, but he's a bouncy athlete who can defend at a high level and provide a passing outlet above the rim. The Suns can't count on Jusuf Nurkic forever.
Ke'el Ware figures to break out after transferring to Indiana for his sophomore campaign. A long, mobile big who can hit 3s and protect the rim, he has a place in the modern NBA. The Magic have some frontcourt problems to figure out, even if Wendell Carter Jr. gets back to full speed eventually. Orlando loves rangy athletes, and Ware's 3-point upside is an added bonus.
The NCAA still hasn't cleared UCLA's Berke Buyuktuncel, which could present a slight roadblock in his NBA Draft journey. But, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Turkey is bound to impress when the opportunity eventually arrives. He's built for a long role-player career, supplying efficient shooting, rock-solid connective traits, and quality team defense. The Hawks could use another forward to help fill the John Collins void, even if Jalen Johnson is clearly the long-term starter.
Cody Williams is off to a promising start at Colorado. There aren't many 6-foot-9 guards who present Williams' upside as a driver and transition playmaker. That makes him the perfect fit for OKC's hydra-headed offense, and he's also the younger brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams. Cody will need to get the 3-point shot in line and prove his mettle on defense, but he's a worthy upside play for a deep OKC team.
Trevon Brazile looks exceedingly comfortable and confident in his return from a torn ACL. An explosive leaper who can finish lobs, hit the occasional 3, and protect the rim at a high level, he's sure to find NBA teams right back on the bandwagon in 2024. The Pacers need a defensive facelift, which Brazile could help facilitate alongside 2023 lottery pick Jarace Walker.
Reviews are mixed on Scotty Middleton's early small sample at Ohio State, but he's a 6-foot-7 wing who can shoot 3s and defend multiple positions. Scouts will want to see him test the limits of his skill set with OSU, but he's a savvy team player who fits a useful niche projecting toward the NBA. The Pacers could use another body on the wing, especially with Buddy Hield's future hanging in the balance.
The Blazers love to take swings with intriguing athletes. At 6-foot-11, Baba Miller flashes upside as a shooter and driver on the wing. Factor in the defensive versatility and his strong finishing at the rim, and he's on track for first-round consideration with a sophomore leap at Florida State.
Oso Ighodaro should satiate front offices eager for immediate help. The Marquette senior doesn't leap off the screen with athlete athleticism, but he's strongly built at 6-foot-9 with advanced passing chops and a knack for driving finishes. His upside as a playmaking hub in the high post should appeal to the Celtics specifically. Al Horford is the perfect veteran mentor.
The Bucks need perimeter defenders, badly. Reece Beekman is one of the best guard defenders in college basketball and he's due for a significant leap in production as a senior. So long as the shooting percentages stabilize, he should garner first-round consideration.
Tidjane Salaun is a 6-foot-9, capital-A athlete on the wing. He will need to add polish at the next level, but his explosive forays to the rim and aggressive defense will convince plenty of NBA front offices that he's worth investing in. The jumper needs to get more consistent, but Minnesota could envision a suitable home in the Wolves' lanky, versatile frontcourt.
He's still rounding into form, but Terrance Arceneaux looks the part of a 3-and-D wing. At some point the 3s actually have to fall — he shot 25.0 percent last season and sits at 14.8 percent through three games in 2023-24 — but he's finishing efficiently inside the arc and the Knicks could benefit from another defensive wing on the back burner.
The Sixers need another ball-handler. Maybe that gets addressed either short or long-term before the trade deadline, but there are several worthy guards projected toward the back end of the first round. Elliot Cadeau has to get the jumper calibrated, but his burst, creativity, and passing vision should keep NBA teams locked in.
Riley Kugel came on strong late last season and he appears to be making the first-round leap as a sophomore. The jumper looks clean and he impresses with bursty drives to the cup. He doesn't offer much passing at the moment, but he can make the simple read off penetration. He creates plenty of havoc with his activity on defense. The Nuggets could prioritize experience, as well as another able two-way wing.