2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
The Jazz are — and should be — encouraged by the early progress from Keyonte George, who was almost immediately handed the reins as starting point guard. Still, Utah could use a more traditional ball-handler to split backcourt duties with George long term. Collier has been the best freshman prospect in college basketball, leading the charge for a fun (if deeply flawed) USC team.
At 6-foot-3, there are valid concerns about Collier's 3-point shooting (32.0 percent on 2.8 attempts) and turnovers (4.4 turnovers to 4.2 assists), but the physical tools shine through. He's built like a battering ram, barreling through contact for finishes at the rim, flashing promise as a pull-up shooter in the mid-range, and progressing as a decision-maker off drives. His first step will guarantee dribble penetration. As the game slows down and he learns to better leverage his downhill gravity, Collier has special upside.
The Pistons are the NBA's greatest disappointment. The roster is a mess — a hodgepodge of mismatched pieces Monty Williams has no clue how to use. The product will inevitably improve, as there's nowhere to go but up, but the Pistons need to focus at least a little bit on fit next June.
Zacchaire Risacher makes a lot of sense as a malleable 6-foot-10 wing who can splash 3s, attack closeouts, and make quick decisions on offense. He's also a tremendous defender, with the ability to potentially guard 1-4 as he gains muscle. The Pistons don't need another ball-dominant creator or another big. Spacing and wing defense are the needs — Risacher comfortably checks both boxes.