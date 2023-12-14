2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
The G-League Ignite's slow start to the season ultimately won't hurt Matas Buzelis too much. He has looked comfortable upon his return from injury. The early 3-point numbers are worrisome, but the key word there is early. Four games is hardly a suitable sample size, and there's reason to buy Buzelis' mechanics and touch. (He's shooting 16.7 percent from deep, but 75.0 percent at the free throw line).
Buzelis might not have No. 1 upside, but he's a well-rounded 6-foot-9 wing who can fluidly navigate tight spaces off the dribble, push the tempo, and score in a variety of ways — both as a slasher and as an off-ball cutter. He pops with his activity and anticipation skills on defense and he has the connective traits to impact winning from an early age. He'd be a much more interesting jumbo-point guard experiment in San Antonio than Jeremy Sochan.
Ron Holland has rebounded admirably from a god-awful start to the season. He's still averaging more turnovers (3.7) than assists (2.8) and the 3-point shot has been inconsistent (27.5 percent), but Holland is often a force for good with his defensive activity and aggressive downhill attacking. The game will slow down for Holland eventually, which should lead to more coordinated drives that take advantage of his bursty athleticism and soft touch. Right now, there are still moments where Holland feels out of control.
He's probably not a future creator or go-to scorer, but Holland is a strong bet to impact winning with his effort level and complementary skills. The Wizards could use another high-leverage defender to boost the young core. Holland and Bilal Coulibaly would wreak havoc in passing lanes and frequently erase operational space for opponents. Easier looks should help the 3-point percentage. But, the Wizards would need to look elsewhere for their next primary engine.