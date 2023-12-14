2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
Cody Williams has been rocketing up draft boards with an efficient and productive season at Colorado. The younger brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Cody has been deployed in a dynamic role for the Buffaloes, oscillating between small-ball big, power-driving wing, and even point guard.
There are still rough edges to Williams' game, but his comfort handling the rock, pushing the tempo in transition, and making decisions in the flow of the offense has been promising. He's scoring prolifically at the rim and he's hitting 60.0 percent of his 3s, albeit at a small volume. Factor in the defensive activity and inherent versatility of a 6-foot-9 athlete like Williams, and he's on the lottery track. The Grizzlies could use a bankable two-way wing.
Ja'Kobe Walter has impressed scouts with his shot-making and defensive intensity at Baylor. He showcases deep range on his 3-point shot, both off the catch and off the dribble. Walter isn't overly explosive and he doesn't pressure the rim, but he can beat closeouts with runners or mid-range pull-ups.
Chicago shouldn't expect much creation from Walter, who has a propensity for contested jumpers and limited assist numbers (1.1 per game). Growth as a ball-handler could unlock a considerable ceiling, but Walter's winning mentality on defense — hard-nosed at the point of attack and vulturous in passing lanes — combined with his movement shooting and play-finishing should keep him lottery-bound no matter what.