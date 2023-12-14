2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
Rob Dillingham's slender 6-foot-1 frame is a valid source of concern. He's going to get targeted by NBA offenses, probably with great success. But, in a class with minimal concrete star-power, it's difficult to ignore the offensive flashes from Kentucky's backup point guard. Dillingham has been a treat to watch, and he could fit beautifully as the creative ball-handler San Antonio desperately needs next to Victor Wembanyama.
Billed as an erratic shot-chucker coming out of the Overtime Elite league, Dillingham has been nothing short of a revelation for the Wildcats. He's making advanced decisions on the move (4.9 assists to 1.8 turnovers), combining elite 3-point shooting with the shifty downhill playmaking necessary to unlock the Spurs' stagnant offense. Dillingham a joy to watch, slicing up defenses with constant gear shifts, side-to-side handles, and a deadly first step. If he can hang on defense, Dillingham has legitimate All-Star upside.
Ryan Dunn doesn't space the floor yet, which is the primary red flag teams will wrestle with. Otherwise, he's a tremendous fit for the Hawks, supplying elite wing defense and athletic play-finishing around the rim. He can set screens and dive to the rim for simple finishes, and Trae Young is probably the best NBA point guard to mitigate Dunn's offensive limitations.
The defense is genuinely absurd. Dunn is playmaking at a historic rate on that end of the floor, averaging 2.6 steals and 2.6 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. He's approaching Matisse Thybulle territory, but with superior size and the ability to guard up a few positions at 6-foot-8. The Hawks need to figure out the defense around Young. Dunn can change the makeup of Atlanta's rotation from day one.