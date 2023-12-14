2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
Stephon Castle missed a month to a meniscus injury, but he still factors prominently into the lottery conversation. He will remain a fixture in the Huskies' lineup all season, playing competitive basketball for the reigning NCAA champs. The Blazers don't need another guard, but at 6-foot-6, Castle has the size and malleable skill set necessary to carve out a niche in Portland's crowded backcourt. He's the best prospect available, and a strong investment for any franchise.
He will need to prove the 3-point shot is reliable, but big guards with Castle's ability to shift gears, attack the middle, and create off the bounce are generally smart bets. Castle is built with 215 pounds of pure muscle, which he puts to use on finishes at the rim. What he lacks in vertical explosiveness, he makes up for with creativity and enough shot-making flashes to convince Portland of his upside.
The Pelicans have a fairly balanced roster at first glance, but center is a potential area of need as Jonas Valanciunas ages out of his prime and approaches the end of his contract. Donovan Clingan has been every bit as good as advertised in year two, averaging 2.1 blocks in 20.8 minutes as UConn's foremost rim deterrent.
Listed 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Clingan offers maybe the highest defensive floor in the draft. He will be exploitable in certain matchups, sure, but he's a fundamentally sound drop coverage rim protector who can cover immense ground with his mere shadow. Clingan isn't a stiff either, blessed with soft touch on finishes around the rim and passing vision from the block. At 265 pounds, few mismatches can handle Clingan's sheer physicality in the post.