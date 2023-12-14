2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
Kyle Filipowski surprised many with his decision to return to Duke for a second season. As expected, he has been the foundation of the Blue Devils' offense, averaging 18.4 points on efficient .515/.324/.736 splits. Filipowski provides unique offensive versatility from the center position, drawing Kelly Olynyk comparisons with his ability to elegantly drive the lane, pass on the move, and score from beyond the arc.
There are concerns about Filipowski's limited vertical athleticism and short wingspan, but he's a smart team defender who supplies a competitive edge. NBA teams would love to see the 3-point consistency improve, but the shot looks fine and Filipowski's upside as a passing hub and staple in two-man actions on the perimeter should appeal to the Suns, who need an heir to Jusuf Nurkic's throne sooner than later.
Kevin McCullar has exploded in his senior season for the Jayhawks, upping his playmaking volume as a drive-and-kick threat while maintaining his impeccable defensive reputation on the wing. McCullar operates as a 6-foot-6, 205-pound missile, blowing up passing lanes to the tune of 1.4 steals per game. He's a hound at the point of attack and the effort never wavers.
On offense, the 3-point shot has finally come around. He's shooting 37.8 percent on 3.7 attempts, both college career highs. His plus instincts, efficient finishing (56.5 percent on 2s), and upside as a secondary, connective playmaker make it easy to envision McCullar as an instant impact role player for a Rockets team looking to take the next step. He's 22 years old, in his fifth college season, but it's clear McCullar has desirable role player traits.