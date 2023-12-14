2024 NBA Mock Draft: Nikola Topic claims No. 1, Bronny James to Cavs
Serbian combo guard Nikola Topic has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate.
Ke'el Ware has elevated his stock considerably as a sophomore transfer, stepping into Trayce Jackson-Davis' shoes for Indiana. A mobile 7-footer who can finish lobs, protect the rim, and occasionally stretch his game out to the 3-point line, Ware makes for a smart OKC investment either behind or alongside Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.
Reed Sheppard was a little-discussed four-star recruit, but he has quickly emerged as Kentucky's best player. Supplying electric movement shooting, secondary ball-handling, and a serious nose for the ball on defense, Sheppard screams impact role player despite his limited 6-foot-2 frame. He's constantly in the right place at the right time on defense, and the offense has been borderline flawless — 13.0 points and 3.8 assists (1.3 turnovers) on .612/.590/.923 splits. Time for the Thunder to grab another quality connective guard from Kentucky.
There is obvious sentimental value to such a pick, but Bronny James does actually address on-court needs for Cleveland. Wing depth — more importantly, wing depth that can both defend and shoot. James isn't a high-level creator, but he's a top-notch defensive stopper who can bomb spot-up 3s, move without the ball, and make quick decisions in the flow of the offense. Whether this encourages another move home for LeBron or not, it's a great pick for Cleveland so long as the medicals check out.
Justin Edwards has struggled to live up to expectations in the early going. He has time to turn his season around, but the defense has been less than ideal and he's struggling from the field — most notably from 3-point range, where he's converting only 25.9 percent of his 3.0 attempts per game. Edwards is still 6-foot-8 with flashes of off-ball scoring to warrant a look from a team with Miami's developmental track record, but the sky is starting to fall in Lexington.
It has been something of a mixed-bag season for Izan Almansa with the G-League Ignite. The Spaniard has displayed promising instincts on defense (1.0 steal, 1.5 blocks) and he's a clever offensive player, capable of quick decisions working out of pick-and-rolls or operating at the elbow. That said, the 3-point shooting hasn't conveyed as of yet and the Ignite have not done him any favors with their roster construction. The Knicks could use another role-playing forward to fill the Obi Toppin minutes.
Tyrese Proctor suffered an ankle injury last week, compounding a relatively slow start to the season. He is Duke's anointed point guard, but limitations as a scorer persist. His basketball I.Q., feel working out of pick-and-rolls, and plus size at 6-foot-5 are selling points, but it's difficult to buy Proctor as more than a backup ball-handler and connector if he can't up his 3-point percentage or start scoring around the rim.
Oso Ighodaro is wholly unique, but his skill set should find a home in the NBA. The Hawks are going to move on from Clint Capela eventually, opening up minutes for Ighodaro as a backup center who can share the court with a floor-spacing five as needed. He's 6-foot-9 and he doesn't shoot 3s, but Ighodaro's passing creativity, crafty paint scoring, and heads-up defense should impact winning positively.
The Carlton Carrington hype train has slowed after his red-hot start. There's still plenty to like from a freshman guard averaging 6.1 assists to 1.9 turnovers while shooting at Carrington's clip (14.9 points on .430/.348/.786 splits), but his complete aversion to the painted area and wavering efficiency is cause for concern. He settles for difficult jumpers and he doesn't provide much resistance on defense. Still, the Pacers could find a suitable home for Carrington's shot-making and supplemental passing alongside Tyrese Haliburton.
Aday Mara's role has been all over the place at UCLA and his transition to college basketball has been bumpier than expected. Still, he's a towering rim protector with feather-soft touch and passing chops needed to carve out a consistent offensive presence at the next level. The Nuggets could look to him as a long-term defensive anchor and play-finisher to work behind Nikola Jokic on the depth chart.
There's plenty to be intrigued about when it comes to D.J. Wagner. He gets low and explodes downhill with a potent first step and stop-start handles. Billed as a great guard finisher out of high school, however, Wagner has struggled to score from just about everywhere on the floor at Kentucky. The 3s aren't falling and he looks erratic in the paint, running into brick walls time and time again. He has time to improve, and the defensive activity has been promising, but Wagner profiles more as a late-round gamble than a lottery pick right now.
A rangy 6-foot-5 wing who covers a lot of ground defensively, Kobe Johnson could be just what the doctor ordered for Indiana. The Pacers' defense has been one massive turnstile for the most part in 2023, but Johnson's activity level and playmaking instincts (1.0 blocks, 2.4 steals) could provide an immediate boost. He needs to figure out the offense — at least the 3-point shot — but his impressive feel and intangibles should warrant first round investment.
Back from a torn ACL, Trevon Brazile has reminded NBA teams why he was on the first round radar before the injury in 2023. A rangy, explosive 6-foot-9 forward with great help-side instincts on defense, Brazile could contribute straight away with his defensive playmaking in the frontcourt. On offense, he's mostly a product of simple finishes and offensive rebounds, but Brazile is shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range to date — a highly promising devleopment.
Tristan da Silva has been a rockstar for Colorado to start his senior season. The Bucks are looking for plug-and-play prospects. What he lacks in athleticism and traditional upside, da Silva compensates for with high feel and a diverse skill set. At 6-foot-9, da Silva rockets impressive passes from various spots on the floor and he looks comfortable flowing into pull-up jumpers. He's averaging 16.4 points on .556/.410/.857 splits, while playing quality team defense to boot.
Orlando's guard rotation needs some pruning, but Trey Alexander is a potential fit at 6-foot-4 due to his shot versatility. The Magic need spacers, so Alexander's ability to bomb 3s while playing on or off the ball is an intriguing proposition. His efficiency has suffered in recent weeks, but the junior has made noticeable strides as a playmaker while continuing to stress defenses beyond the arc.
He's in the earlier stages of development, but Tidjane Salaun makes for a wise long-term investment for a deep contender in Boston's vein. At 6-foot-10, he flashes the kind of shot-making versatility and defensive playmaking that should help teams overlook the inconsistencies of youth. He can guard multiple positions, play above the rim and out in transition, and the 3-pointers look smooth out of his hand — even if the percentages and volume tend to waver.
The Wolves are still in need of Mike Conley's eventual replacement. Tyler Kolek is a small senior guard who doesn't boast the sexiest NBA Draft profile on paper, but his intuition working out of pick-and-rolls and his confident 3-point shooting provide the foundation for rock-solid point guard play. He will have unavoidable restrictions at the next level, most notably on defense, but Kolek is an accomplished college vet who should make the professional transition quickly.