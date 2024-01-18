2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
Ja'Kobe Walter has been one of the most productive freshmen in college basketball. His limitations as a self-creator are notable for a 6-foot-5 guard, but Walter has displayed a knack for shot-making that should help teams overlook those concerns. He's a versatile, extremely self-assured 3-point shooter who can fire off of screens or get downhill and flow into pull-up jumpers.
He won't generate much separation with his handle or create for others, but Walter has the ball-handling functionality needed to beat closeouts and get to his spots. Walter's ability to hit difficult jumpers hints at upside, however faint. At the worst, he's a bankable 3-and-D wing, blessed with a strong frame and a talent for suffocating the point of attack.
Chicago is a directionless franchise with no one clear "need." Walter is a malleable prospect that should fit just about anywhere. Let him sprint around the 3-point line, step into easy jumpers, and put the work in on defense, and the results are bound to be positive.
Kyle Filipowski has popped as a sophomore, as expected. He's firmly in the lottery conversation, profiling as arguably the most skilled 7-footer on the board. Filipowskl's offensive versatility should allow him to adapt to just about any role at the next level. Bigs that can dribble, pass, and shoot tend to elicit confidence. He has upped his 3-point percentage and assists while decreasing turnovers compared to last season. At 20 years old, he still has plenty of time for further growth.
A common criticism of Filipowski is that he is a jack of all trades, but master of none. At the next level, he will need to up his 3-point volume and prove that this isn't a flash in the pan. He's fluid facing up and attacking downhill, but Filipowski isn't a tier-one athlete. His negative wingspan presents concerns, both as a finisher and a defender. Filipowski's rim protection has improved as a sophomore, but he's still going to face a steep learning curve in the NBA.
It's hard to imagine a better frontcourt partner for Filipowski at the next level than Chet Holmgren. He's a complement on defense and offense. OKC has made it a priority to invest in skill at every position; Filipowski fits right in.