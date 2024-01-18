2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
Tyler Smith's appeal is rather simple. He's shooting the lights out at 6-foot-10, with compact mechanics and effortless touch. Smith is comfortable curling around screens like a guard. He can run pick-and-pops. Smith doesn't offer the most robust skill set, but he will use his athleticism for simple finishes at the rim. NBA teams are always on the hunt for big, skilled wings.
There are complaints aplenty about Smith on defense. He has a worrying track record of lapses in awareness. He does most of his damage as a help defender, but that won't end well if he falls asleep at the wheel. Still, there is upside rooted in Smith's 7-foot-1 wingspan and plus mobility. He flashes as a weak-side rim protector and he can navigate the perimeter well enough.
The Pelicans are deep at every position. Smith would plug into the second unit as another versatile 3-and-D piece to work in behind Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Naji Marshall.
Ryan Dunn will have a lot to prove on offense at the next level, but he's one of the top defensive playmakers in recent college basketball history. At 6-foot-8, Dunn phases in and out of passing lanes like a phantom. He can lock up the point of attack or accrue blocks with his peerless anticipation skills. He will stick in the NBA so long as teams can't completely ignore him on offense.
Dunn is an active cutter and plus athlete who can get out in transition or feast on simple finishes. The big question mark is his 3-point shot. Dunn's volume and efficiency leave much to be desired right now. He doesn't really handle the rock or provide much else outside the paint, so he will need the right setup at the next level. If Dunn is surrounded by playmakers and shooters, however, he should find success.
Naturally, OKC is a great fit. The Thunder can afford to swing for upside and preach patience. If Dunn hits, combining his defensive activity with Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams is a tantalizing thought.