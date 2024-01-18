2024 NBA Mock Draft: Pistons face difficult decision in No. 1 spot
The latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft features the Detroit Pistons making a difficult choice at No. 1, with Ron Holland, Alex Sarr, and Nikola Topic on the rise.
Pretty simple pick. The Suns need a center to take the reins from Jusuf Nurkic. Donovan Clingan has dealt with injuries, but he's a towering 7-foot-2 rim protector with polished defensive fundamentals, soft touch around the rim, and enough passing flashes to buy stock in the offense long term.
Orlando aims for win-now help in Kevin McCullar, a grizzled five-year college vet who will supply instant value as a heady wing defender, spot shooter, and connective passer. He's one of the best players in the nation right now, far too productive to fall much further than this.
The Raptors start their rebuild with an upside swing. Tidjane Salaun has been rocketing up draft boards due to tantalizing displays of shot-making and athleticism at 6-foot-9. He's not very polished as a decision-maker, but Salaun semi-regularly hits difficult jumpers and his defensive motor is commendable. In such a wide-open draft, teams will naturally gravitate toward the high-risk, high-reward prospects.
Dalton Knecht has put together a magical senior season at Tennessee. His talent for off-ball scoring should translate rather quickly to the next level. Knecht is a dangerous 3-point shooter who thrives attacking closeouts, finishing off of cuts, and operating within the flow of the offense. There are defensive and athletic limitations, but at 6-foot-7, his positional size and high I.Q. is enough to bank on.
One of the draft's best under-the-radar prospects, Ajay Mitchell has been exceedingly productive at UC Santa Barbara. The middling strength of competition is notable, but Mitchell's creativity as a ball-handler and finisher is second to none. He creates angles with pure craft and physicality. If the 3-point shot comes on strong one day, he will have a long career. The Pelicans could use another point guard to study under CJ McCollum.
The Knicks face questions about the future of their frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson is a tremendous talent, but he's frequently injured. Isaiah Hartenstein is a free agent at season's end. Yves Missi doesn't reinvent the wheel, but he's an athletic 7-footer with excellent rim protection instincts and a thundering physicality in the paint.
Injuries disrupted Stephon Castle's season, but he's still a 6-foot-6 guard with exceptional tempo and craft as a ball-handler. Castle is distributing at a high level and displaying his talent for scoring off drives with the reigning champs. He needs to get better from 3-point range, but Castle has major steal potential if he tumbles on draft night. The Hawks could soon be in the market for a new backcourt partner for Trae Young.
Jared McCain is scorching the nets at Duke. He doesn't provide much burst or live-dribble creation upside, but McCain is a whip-smart operator who strives to accentuate and elevate teammates. He plays the right way. He's a perfect 'Heat Culture' dude.
UCLA has been one massive disappointment, but Adem Bona continues to catch the attention of NBA scouts with his explosive finishes and relentless defensive motor at 6-foot-10. The Cavaliers could see Bona's high-intensity style and explosive verticality as a long-term fit in the frontcourt.
After sprinting out of the gates, Bub Carrington's freshman breakout has slowed to a light jog. Even so, he's a dynamic perimeter shot-maker and creative passer who doesn't commit copious turnovers. The concerns about his complete inability to pressure the rim are real, but high-I.Q. guards in Carrington's vein tend to warrant patience. OKC can take a flier on his skill set as a complement to SGA, who is always operating with at least one foot in the painted area.
The Nuggets want high-character, experienced prospects that can learn Denver's complex offense. The roster's primary area of weakness right now is backup center. Zeke Nnaji is a no-show and DeAndre Jordan in old. Enter 6-foot-9 Oso Ighodaro. There are valid questions about his defense and lack of floor-spacing to compensate for a below-the-rim style, but Ighodaro is a clever frontcourt playmaking hub that can stimulate the offense when Nikola Jokic sits.
Philadelphia gambles on a high-profile recruit in D.J. Wagner to address their backup point guard need. Wagner has struggled to score efficiently at Kentucky, but he's a dynamic athlete with a special talent for getting to the rim and carving out finishes. The Sixers could bank on him finding more success with NBA spacing.
Another malleable wing to integrate into the Raptors' system. Bobi Klintman has performed well after transitioning from Wake Forest to Australia's NBL. His role is different, but there's still natural appeal to a 6-foot-10 wing that can hit spot 3s, fluidly handle in space, and deliver live-dribble passes from various spots on the floor.
Despite the widespread disappointment of USC's season to date, Kobe Johnson is an elite wing defender who continues to offer glimpses of functional 3-point shooting. He will struggle to score at the next level, but Johnson understands how to fit within a team context. He's a high-feel player on both ends and he fits an archetype the Bucks generally need in their rotation.
Tyler Kolek is a pick-and-roll wizard whose passing I.Q. and 3-point volume provide a high offensive floor. He won't pressure the rim or offer much resistance on defense due to his athletic limitations, but he's a ready-made bench guard that could learn a thing or two from Mike Conley.
A rather unique do-it-all wing, Dillon Jones should carve out a role at the next level on the basis of versatility and basketball I.Q. He's 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds — strong enough to bulldoze smaller defenders in the paint, but crafty enough to generate mid-range looks from scratch. Boston can look to develop Jones into a versatile connector off the bench.