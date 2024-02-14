2024 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first-round projections after trade deadline
Not many first-round picks changed hands, but players are rising and falling in our updated NBA Mock Draft following a busy trade deadline.
OKC recently signed Bismack Biyombo to address the lack of muscle in the frontcourt. Chet Holmgren is just fine in the five spot, but the Thunder would benefit from an injection of size and physicality to the second unit. Clingan is one of the best rim protectors in college basketball — a hulking 7-foot-2, 265-pound center with tremendous instincts in the paint. He won't switch on the perimeter and provide a ton of schematic versatility, but he would allow the Thunder to go tall in matchups that favor it.
The offense boils down mostly to simple finishes around the rim, but Clingan is a quality passer. He can put his back to the basket and locate shooters or dish to the backdoor cutter. OKC's constant movement on offense would suit Clingan well, not to mention the long list of viable playmakers who can serve up rim finishes on a silver platter.
What will the Bulls look like next season? Who knows. Maybe we're kidding ourselves if we think it'll look any different. No team is committed to mediocrity quite like Chicago. That being said, the Bulls can go any direction here. For now, Nikola Vucevic is cemented as the starting center. The Bulls have found success lately by pairing Vucevic with Andre Drummond, allowing Vooch to space the floor while Drummond does his damage in the paint.
Kel'el Ware can serve a dual purpose. He's the successor to Vucevic, but there's also potential double-big utility, with Ware operating as a complementary rim protector and lob threat. A bouncy 7-footer with elite shot-blocking instincts and a vast catch radius, Ware should have a solid baseline at the next level. More exciting, however, are the flashes of 3-point shooting and fluid straight-line driving, which suggest upside beyond that of a simple role player.