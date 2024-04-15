2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best CB prospects
Shutdown corners may be a thing of the past in the modern NFL, but these 10 cornerbacks are worth a lot of scouting attention from teams looking to boost their pass defense.
Most NFL front offices see edge rushers as the most effective way to curb elite aerial attacks. That does not mean having three starting quality cornerbacks is not a necessity. One weakness at corner can be the difference between a playoff caliber defense and a unit that ranks towards the bottom of the league.
Nickel cornerbacks are more important than ever but the real value remains on the outside. Having an athletic, physical corner who can hold up in single coverage is a major advantage for a defensive coordinator. Outside corners aren't put on an island for entire games all that often these days, but making a big play in a big spot can turn the tide of any game.
Teams looking to strengthen their cornerback room should pay close attention to the following 10 prospects. It's a deep group illustrated by the likelihood that five corners will hear their names called during Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
10. Khyree Jackson
Jackson doesn't have blazing speed for a cornerback but he more than makes up for it with exceptional size and length. His long arms coupled with his 6-foot-4 frame allow him to make plays on the ball even when his coverage isn't perfect.
He may be exposed on intermediate and deep routes against wideouts with elite speed but that's true of most defensive backs. It's easy to picture him comfortably slotting in as a No. 2 corner with a good team during his rookie campaign. His elite length should also up his value in the red zone which could significantly up his value.
9. Andru Phillips
Phillips is going to need a healthy amount of coaching to refine his technique at the next level. On the other hand, he possesses the raw athleticism and feisty attitude that NFL defensive coaches covet in the draft.
The best part of Phillips' game is his willingness to put his body on the line to punish the opposition. That combines with his excellent abilty to drop his hips in coverage to make him a potential starter on the outisde. At the very least, he'll be a productive nickel starter for a long time.
8. Kamari Lassiter
Many scouts had Lassiter pegged as the next great Georgia defender ticketed to go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft heading into his last collegiate season. Instead, Lassiter struggled against elite competition and hurt his stock significantly.
He looks like a quick player on film but his 40-yard-dash time at his Pro Day was a pedestrian 4.5. That makes his curious lack of backpedal skills a huge question mark for scouts. Lassiter has some skills to work with but he may need a technique overhaul before he's ready to contribute.
7. T.J. Tampa
Tampa's size and length profile him as a potential starter on the outside. His lack of speed and fluidity in his backpedal say he might be better suited for a backup role.
Any team that rolls the dice on Tampa will do so with the belief that they can improve his agility. If he improves his ability to flip his hips and get up to top speed it could unlock a lot in his man-to-man coverage ability. Teams that don't believe he can improve in that regard will steer clear of him during the draft.
6. Kool-Aid McKinstry
McKinstry is another player on this list who saw his draft stock drop during his final collegiate season. He was a productive starter for Alabama but struggled mightily with grabbing speedy wideouts down the field for the Crimson Tide.
McKinstry does have a high floor given his athletic traits. He possesses good size and strength. That permits him to do a good job jamming wideouts at the line of scrimmage. When he does allow a free release it becomes an adventure pretty quickly. He gets in position to make plays but tends to grab instead of finishing it off with an interception. That lack of instinct is a concern for him at the next level.
5. Ennis Rakestraw Jr
Rakestraw was exceptionally productive during his time at Missouri whenever he was healthy. Specifically, he showed a real knack for causing turnovers whether it be via interception or forced fumble.
That productivity on the field overshadows some legitimate questions about Rakestraw's athleticism. He looks smooth and quick but he doesn't pop as a sprinter. That lack of top-end speed will prevent him from being a superstar but his profile screams solid starter.
4. Nate Wiggins
Wiggins is the epitome of what teams consider as a finesse corner on the outside. He is arguably the best one-on-one cover guy in his class. He's also a painfully thin prospect with a slightly concerning injury history.
Teams that are OK with below-average size paired with elite coverage ability will love Wiggins as a top-10 pick. Some teams might eliminate Wiggins from their board altogether because he fails to meet their physicality and weight requirements. He'll be drafted in Round 1 but he is a prospect that carries a lot of risk.
3. Cooper DeJean
There's significant debate in scouting circles about whether cornerback or safety will be DeJean's best position at the next level. The simple truth is his quality will shine as a defensive weapon no matter where he's deployed.
At the very least, DeJean is going to see plenty of one-on-one pass coverage snaps at the next level. That's why he makes this list as a corner. He's got great size for a corner or safety and isn't afraid to lay a lick on the opposing ball carrier. His ball skills allow him to punch above his weight as an athlete. He's going to produce at the next level. It's just a question of where he'll be lined up on a per-snap basis.
2. Quinyon Mitchell
When Mitchell posted a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine it solidified his status as one of the top corners in this class. His athleticism jumps off the screen of his college tape but questions about the competition he faced at Toledo do dampen that excitement slightly.
What's not up for debate is that Mitchell has good size and elite speed to play as a corner in the NFL. It might take him longer than some other plays on this list to adjust to the rigors of pro competition but it would be a major surprise if he doesn't emerge as an above-average starter on the outside early in his NFL career.
1. Terrion Arnold
Arnold tops this list largely because of the comfort level he shows on the field. He may lack elite track speed but he has loose hips that allow him to beat opposing wide receivers to their spot. It's hard to envision him being anything other than a good starter on the outside for a long time at the NFL level.
Some scouts will overcomplicate their evaluation of Arnold because he doesn't have a boatload of elite traits. His tape shows him to be a player that makes the game look easy. He shouldn't be penalized for that during the scouting process. He's got the best combination of high floor and high ceiling in this draft class.