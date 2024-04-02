2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best OT prospects
Drafting a tackle may not excite any NFL fan base, but GMs around the League understand the value of these ten prospects.
Skill players garner a lot of attention during the pre-draft process but savvy NFL front offices understand the value in winning the battle up front every Sunday. That makes offensive tackle a premium position for teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
Landing a starting tackle via the NFL Draft gives teams a huge financial advantage over their peers. In particular, landing a prospect capable of anchoring the line from the left tackle spot can save a team's cap sheet big money. Not every player on this list has the quickness required to protect a quarterback's blind side, but they all have the potential to emerge as high-quality starters if they land with the right franchise.
10. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Kingsley Suamataia is a talented prospect but he might need a year or two of NFL coaching before he's ready to assume a spot in a good team's starting lineup. Patience will be required to develop him into a valuable player at the next level.
The good news is that Suamataia flashes exceptional power at the point of attack on his college film. That's a trait that will attract loads of attention from scouts looking to get more push from the right tackle position.
9. Patrick Paul, Houston
Patrick Paul is a left tackle prospect with the exceptional length required to blossom into a Pro Bowl pass blocker at the NFL. He'll need to learn to play with better core strength if he's going to ascend to those heights but better coaching at the pro level should help him do just that.
The big question regarding Paul's game is whether or not he can ever turn his length and size into becoming a mauler in the run game. That seems unlikely but it's not out of the question. If he puts it all together he could turn into the best tackle in this year's draft class.
8. Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Jordan Morgan played almost exclusively at left tackle during his time at Arizona, but some scouts believe his future lies on the inside. At the very least, he should be given the chance to ply his trade on the outside before he's shifted inside to a less valuable position.
He shows good ability to use his feet to get to the second level, but sometimes he fails to use his power to secure the initial block required to spring a big run. Morgan also needs a lot of work on his pass-blocking technique if he's going to hold up at tackle. At this point, he's a hunk of clay that needs to be molded into a potential starting tackle.
7. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Tyler Guyton is a massive tackle prospect who checked in at 6-foot-8 at the combine. He flashed the ability to turn that exceptional length into production during his collegiate career, but he needs to continue to improve in that regard if he wants to be an above-average NFL starter.
The length serves him well as a pass blocker but he does struggle to get low and generate push against more talented edge players.
6. Amarius Mims, Georgia
Amarius Mims has one of the highest ceilings of any tackle prospect in this class but he just didn't dominate enough SEC opponents during his career to merit a spot on the top-five. That does not mean he can't improve his technique and thrive at the pro level.
The former Georgia star has ideal size and adequate athleticism to play at either right or left tackle. He didn't get beat very often off the edge in college but he didn't put enough opponents on the ground. Drafting him is going to be a gamble but he still has a strong chance to hear his name called in Round 1.
5. JC Latham, Alabama
JC Latham began his career at Alabama playing at guard before moving out to right tackle. That's where he can give his NFL team maximum value due to his exceptional run-blocking ability.
Some teams will downgrade his stock because he does not project comfortably as a left tackle due to his limitations as a pass-blocker. That kind of thinking is the sort of close-minded thinking that gets front offices fired. Latham will be a good starter at right tackle or a standout guard. Either outcome makes him a great potential value in the 20s or 30s.
4. Troy Fautanu, Washington
Troy Fautaunu is an absolute mauler from the tackle position which will endear him to scouts employed by teams that like to lean on their power run game. His lack of athleticism will prevent him from becoming a good left tackle, but he's got enough strength to hold up as a pass blocker on the right.
There is some risk with Fautanu that he's just too enthusiastic about getting to the next level to persist as a tackle at the next level. Drafting him with the idea that his worst-case outcome is to become an All-Pro guard is still good team building. He's got the sort of edge that should make him a productive lineman at the next level.
3. Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Taliese Fuaga lacks the athleticism as other tackles around him on this list, but he makes up with it with exceptional power from the right tackle position. He's got tremendous pop at the line of scrimmage and has enough functional athleticism to be an average pass blocker.
The appeal to Fuaga's game is that he profiles as a plug-and-play starter on the right side. He may suffer through some mistakes on his pass-blocking sets but he's going to generate run push immediately. He may never be an All-Pro, but the odds strongly favor him becoming an above-average starter early in his NFL career.
2. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
There's something to be said for looking the part of a starting left tackle and Olu Fashanu absolutely does. He doesn't have the perfectly refined technique that teams need to select a tackle in the top-five but it's easy to envision him ascending to that sort of level early in his rookie season.
He has the sort of feet required to blossom into an exceptional pass blocker. Combine that with his willingness to use his size to generate space in the run game and he possesses All-Pro upside. Add in the fact that his game has improved every year and it's clear to see his arrow is pointing up as a player.
1. Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Joe Alt might be the only tackle in this class who comfortably projects as a Day 1 starter on the left side. He's a true technician at the most important position on the offensive line and he has better-than-advertised athleticism to go along with his technique.
He has a little trouble against powerful edge rushers as a result of his need to play with a lower center of gravity. That's a skill that can be improved at the next level. The fact that he already knows how to drive block despite his outstanding height should excite a bevy of NFL scouts. Alt will hear his name called in the top 10 and should be a starter at left tackle in the NFL for a decade or more.