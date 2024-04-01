2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best WR prospects
NFL teams in need of high-quality wide receivers are in look. This year's draft class is stocked full of potential game-changers.
Teams at the very top of the NFL Draft are laser-focused on picking the right quarterback to lead their franchise into the future. Any franchise not interested in selecting a signal-caller should be spending a lot of time evaluating the wide receiver position. The group of dynamic pass-catchers in this class should cause offensive coordinators to salivate with anticipation of the draft.
More so than some other positions, beauty is in the eye of the beholder at wide receiver. Some teams are shopping for physical outside prospects while other teams want to inject speed at the slot. Any need a team has can be filled at wideout in this year's draft class. The top-10 list starts with a slot guy who can take the top off opposing secondaries.
10. Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Florida's offense did not click on all cylinders last season but Ricky Pearsall gave them a real weapon in the slot on every down. He lacks the size to thrive on the outside at the pro level but he profiles as an immediate contributor in the slot.
One other criticism of Pearsall is that he doesn't show elite burst early in his routes. It takes him a few yards to build up to top speed and that does limit some of his effectiveness on screens and shallow crossers. He does show the ability to run deep routes and create separation. That's why he'll hear his name called early in this year's draft.
9. Keon Coleman, Florida State
Keon Coleman hit his stride as a player after transferring from Michigan State to Florida State. In Tallahassee, he combined well with Jordan Travis to be the Seminoles' big play threat on the outside.
His lack of top-end speed is what prevents him from being a no-doubt WR1 on Sundays. He has everything else pro evaluators want on the outside. His best landing spot will be with a team that needs a WR2 who can use his physicality to win catches down the field. Coleman may never be a superstar but becoming a 1,000-yard receiver in the right offense isn't out of the question.
8. Xavier Worthy, Texas
The NFL is obsessed with speed and Xavier Worthy is the fastest wide receiver in this class. His 4.21-second 40-yard dash confirmed what evaluators saw on his Texas film all season long. He's a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks when he's given the chance to work against single coverage.
The downside to Worthy's game is his lack of functional strength or physicality. He isn't going to win contested catches down the field and his tiny frame makes him susceptible to big hits. That will prevent him from being a WR1 but possesses more than enough juice to be a Pro Bowler as a team's second option.
7. Ladd McConkey, Georgia
The former Georgia standout gets a lot of credit for his elite route-running ability but that undersells the sort of athlete Ladd McConkey is. He might be the second quickest wideout behind Worthy in this draft class.
Like Worthy, he's also limited by his slight frame. That won't allow him to leverage his routes on the outside in the same manner that Cooper Kupp does for the Rams. McConkey still can provide excellent value as an immediate starter in the slot and that could be enough to make him a Round 1 selection.
6. Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Xavier Legette used his big body to carve us SEC defenses during his time at South Carolina. That productivity combined with the sub-4.40-second 40-yard dash he ran at the Combine should be earning him more first-round buzz than it is at the moment.
Instead, some scouts seem too concerned with his limited route-running ability and stiffness in tight spaces. Those skills can be improved with quality NFL coaching. If Legette falls into Round 2 there should be a bidding war from teams interested in adding an immediate go-to pass catcher.
5. Adonai Mitchell, Texas
AD Mitchell has the ideal combination of size, speed and quickness that NFL GMs shop for in the draft. It's easy to envision a path where he becomes a star at the next level. When he's at his best he is impossible to stop with single coverage.
The problem with Mitchell as a prospect is that he isn't consistent on film. His effort level and performance fluctuate from quarter to quarter. That will likely improve as a professional but it's something for front office officials to monitor during the pre-draft process.
4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Brian Thomas jr. is another prospect who has all the physical traits required to be a Pro Bowler at the next level. The challenge in evaluating Thomas is that he operated in such a comfortable ecosystem at LSU.
Simply put, a lot of receivers could post big-time numbers catching balls from Jayden Daniels and playing on the other side of the formation as Malik Nabers. He flashed top-10 ability on his college tape but he'll need to refine his technique if he wants to fulfill his potential on Sundays.
3. Rome Odunze, Washington
Rome Odunze would have been the No. 1 wide receiver in a lot of recent draft classes. Unfortunately for him, he's coming out at the wrong time. The good news is that the former Washington star still comfortably profiles as a top-10 pick despite being the third-ranked wideout on this list.
What Odunze lacks in terms of elite speed he more than makes up for with his massive size. He also puts that length to good use as a top-notch ball-winner on deep patterns. He may not lead an NFL team in catches right away but he can help unlock a lot of space as a deep threat. Odunze will be a tremendous consolation prize for a receiver-hungry team that misses out on the top two players on this list.
2. Malik Nabers, LSU
Malik Nabers doesn't just profile as a guy who could be WR1 in a lot of draft classes. He could be the top non-quarterback taken in a lot of recent drafts. His after-the-catch ability gives him a chance to turn short throws into touchdowns every time he touches the ball.
The former LSU star will need some coaching to unlock his route-running at the next level but he already shows a keen understanding of changing speeds to get open. That will serve him well in the NFL. Nabers profiles as a no-doubt star as long as he stays healthy and focused.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. has the athletic talent to make his father's NFL career look pedestrian. He may not have otherwordly athleticism but that won't stop him from carving up pro secondaries the minute he steps foot in pro football.
Harrison Jr. already has a doctorate in route running. One underrated skill he possesses is the ability to find space no matter what sort of coverage is deployed against him. He's impossible to cover. Harrison Jr. will command double teams right away and he will still find ways to produce yards and catches. He's a generational wide receiver prospect who deserves consideration at the very top of this year's draft.