2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the 10 best EDGE prospects
No NFL team believes they have enough pass rushing talent heading into the regular season. That is why these 10 edge rushers will fly off the board early in this year's draft.
The best NFL defensive minds understand that the best pass defense is to harass the opposing quarterback. The most straightforward way to do that is to generate pressure via a ferocious front four. Quality edge rushers are a valuable commodity in every NFL Draft as a result of that line of thinking.
This year's class may not have a can't-miss superstar destined to hear their name called in the top five, but there are a handful of prospects who can turn into double-digit sack artists earlier in their pro career. Front offices shopping for edge help need to scout the following 10 players thoroughly to make sure they land the right edge rusher to fit their defensive needs.
10. Jonah Elliss, Utah
Jonah Elliss regularly flashed a handful of quality pass-rushing moves on tape which will catch the eyes of scouts around the league. The problem is that he lacks the explosiveness or bend required to be a dominant edge rusher in the NFL.
The former Utah star still comfortably profiles as a rotational edge rusher which makes him a valuable Day 2 selection. He doesn't have star potential but his high floor will allow him to carve out a meaningful role early in his professional career.
9. Bralen Trice, Washington
If effort was all that was required to succeed in the NFL, then Bralen Trice would contend to be the No. 1 overall pick. He's got a motor that never stops and that allowed him to be a very productive college player.
Unfortunately, Trice's effort will only get him so far at the pro level. In the NFL, his lack of quick-twitch athleticism will limit his impact. His effort will help him carve out a nice career but he won't be anything special on Sundays.
8. Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Adisa Isaac isn't the highest-ranked Penn State edge rusher on this list but he is the most powerful. His strength at the point of attack combines nicely with his quickness at the line of scrimmage to wreak havoc on opposing tackles.
The challenge for Isaac is that he doesn't have the athleticism to beat NFL tackles around the corner. That will prevent him from being an elite edge rusher. He's still a solid prospect who can soak up meaningful snaps for a team that needs help at defensive end next season.
7. Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Marshawn Kneeland didn't encounter a ton of high-quality tackles during his time at Western Michigan but he flashed the ability to beat opponents with power and speed. That makes the former tight end an intriguing talent for teams looking to gamble on a potential star in Round 2 or 3.
He will need significant work with his NFL coaching staff to unlock his potential, but he could be worth the wait. Kneeland shows good football instincts on film and that bodes well for his ability to learn the nuances of professional football if he lands with the right franchise.
6. Darius Robinson, Missouri
Darius Robinson doesn't have the flashy speed lots of fans like to see from their young edge rushers. Instead, he's a defensive end who focuses on power to defeat opposing tackles at the point of attack.
He will need to diversify his pass-rushing moves if he wants to become a quality NFL starter but there's nothing about his athletic profile that indicates he'll struggle with that transition. He doesn't possess star potential but he can be an adequate starter early in his NFL career.
5. Chris Braswell, Alabama
Chris Braswell didn't play a ton of football until his final year at Alabama despite having all of the physical traits required to be a professional edge rusher. That makes him a low-mileage prospect with lots of room to grow ahead of him.
That's good considering the reality that Braswell still needs to learn how to play with significantly better leverage and technique to profile as a starting edge rusher at the next level. Braswell has a lot of untapped potential but he represents a gamble where he'll likely be drafted.
4. Chop Robinson, Penn State
Chop Robinson jumps off the screen of his collegiate tape with his elite speed from the outside. He ran a sub 4.5-second 40-yard-dash at the Combine and he played to that level of speed at Penn State.
Predictably, Robinson needs to work on his power and technique if he wants to fulfill his potential. If he already had those issues worked out he'd be an easy top-five selection. As it stands, he's a prospect that will give a daring GM a great chance to roll the dice on a potential superstar late in Round 1.
3. Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Laiatu Latu has good size and speed to play meaningful snaps as a rookie but it's his technique that sets him apart from the competition. He has an array of pass-rushing moves that combine with exceptional hand placement to flummox opposing offensive linemen.
His lack of truly elite athleticism might turn off some scouts who have the chance to draft him in the first-round but that's an evaluation mistake. Latu makes plays and has a high level understanding of the game. He probably won't be the top edge rusher in this class but he's got high-level starter written all over him.
2. Dallas Turner, Alabama
Dallas Turner cemented his status as a top pick by running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. He isn't just a speed rusher though. His Alabama tap consistently shows him using hand power at the point of attack to get opposing tackles off balance before blowing by them.
As with most college players blessed with his type of speed, he does need to learn to play lower at the point of attack to help set the edge against the run. That's a coachable skill at the NFL level. Scouts won't worry too much about it when considering whether or not to draft Turner in the middle of Round 1.
1. Jared Verse, Florida State
Jared Verse lacks exceptional size to set the edge at the NFL level, but has elite burst at the line of scrimmage that allows him to overcome those issues. That, combined with his great feel for finding the quarterback in the pocket makes it easy to project him as a top sack-artist in the NFL.
Verse might be best suited as a standup edge rusher but the configuration of modern NFL defenses makes that less of a concern than it might have been 5 or 10 years ago. Verse is a pass-rushing savant on film and scouts should focus on what he does rather than what he doesn't. The NFL places a premium on sacks and that's what Verse will give the team that drafts him.