2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 prospects in this year's class
A look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
Over 16,000 players are eligible for the NFL Draft in any given year, but only 256 of them will hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
This list was compiled using over 250 metrics, NFL Scouting Combine performances, and personal grades. The metrics were based on position, with the quarterback position factoring in the highest number factors (50). These metrics — compiled from Pro Football Focus, Sports Info Solutions, and the NFL — were used to grade traits such as quarterback pass accuracy, offensive line pass blocking, and defensive backs performances in man or zone coverage, among others.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: 1-10
001 — Marvin Harrison Jr. × WR × Ohio State
6032 // 209 lbs // 3JR // age 21.7
Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best wide receiver prospects to enter NFL Draft in recent memory. He is neither the tallest nor the fastest wide receiver — but neither was his father, who had a legendary career with the Indianapolis Colts. The most explosive athletes are typically not well-developed technicians, but that’s where Harrison benefits from a lifetime of training from a Pro Football Hall of Fame father. He prefers using his technique over his athletic ability, but he has the capability to win with either.
Harrison has incredible athleticism and explosion off the line, along with a variety of release patterns to beat press coverage. He compliments his burst with refined footwork and methodical pacing to accelerate and push the defense vertically, then decelerates for sudden and unpredictable breaks to create separation. He has an instinctive ability to track the football and contorts his frame to catch passes that would be deemed “uncatchable” for most wide receivers. He can process coverages to quickly identify soft openings in zone coverage and possesses the football IQ necessary to develop a telepathic bond with his quarterback.
He’s not incredibly elusive and has a tall, lean frame that could make it difficult to fight through jams and tackles. He has cost his team with low effort at times, especially when he doesn’t expect any action to come his way. He isn’t a good run blocker, which also is partially due to effort. Harrison suffered a concussion in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia and had multiple ankle injuries, which could become a lingering problem.
Harrison is a tall, lean wideout who blends explosiveness and technique. He has very few weaknesses, and his variety of skills allow him to win against any type of defensive back, from any position on the field. He creates separation at the release and at the stem of the route with controlled fluidity. Harrison knows how to gain leverage and seems to process coverages better than some quarterbacks in this draft class. He uses subtle fakes and stem angles at the break point to separate himself from coverage, then extends his frame and expands his catch radius to routinely make low-percentage catches.
002 — Caleb Williams × QB × USC
6032 // 209 lbs // 3JR // age 21.7
Trait
Grade
short accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️ 93
intermediate accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ 54
deep accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️ 76
pressure:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️ 76
improvisation:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️ 95
mobility:
◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ 34
Caleb Williams plays the quarterback position with his own distinctive artistry. The 2022 Heisman winner has the ability to create torque while being flat-footed, and he can fire the ball at any given moment from a vast array of arm slots and platforms. He layers the ball and zips it into tight windows with exceptional ball placement. Whether he’s in the pocket or on the run, he can deliver the ball with touch and accuracy at every level of the field.
Williams can manipulate the pocket amid chaos and throw the ball with anticipation. When the pocket collapses, he can slip out to generate off-script plays. Even when he’s forced to scramble and create outside of structure, he remains calm and keeps his eyes downfield in search of an open receiver. His improvisational aptitude is driven by his innate spatial awareness. This level of vision is a common trait among all-time great quarterbacks. He can identify pressure pre-snap and locate his safety valve post-snap. Williams didn’t throw an interception on third or fourth down in 199 attempts at USC.
There are, however, some concerns that will need to be addressed. At times, Williams bypasses singles and doubles to attempt a five-run homer on every snap. The desire to play “hero ball” may have resulted in adulation at USC, but it will cause disaster at the professional level. Williams will have to humble himself and learn to trust the play call.
He has developed into more of a playmaker than a refined quarterback who is capable of executing the subtleties and nuances of the position. USC head coach Lincoln Riley’s RPO-based spread scheme incorporated Air Raid concepts and heavy play action (38.5 percent in 2023), but Williams is inexperienced with pro-level concepts that require timing-based throws at the end of his dropback, particularly against zone coverage. His backyard football style has also resulted in poor ball security — 16 of his 33 career fumbles came in 2023. He needs to learn how to use his eyes to manipulate safeties, which may help him be more decisive with the ball.
His offensive line has been heavily scrutinized for the 84 sacks he took over the past three seasons, but Williams is partially responsible for the pressure. Williams held onto the ball far too long during his two seasons at USC — 240 of his drop-backs lasted over four seconds. That’s a troubling sign. Quarterbacks typically flame out when they struggle with processing the defense, playing in rhythm, and being decisive post-snap (see: Fields, Justin). Pressure can make Williams finicky, causing him to abandon his mechanics and leave clean pockets.
Williams’ flaws are all fixable, but he will need a coaching staff that can help him with his weaknesses. His early days should prioritize ball security, learning how to attack zone defenses with timing-based concepts, and playing fundamentally sound football within the structure of the play call. His off-script magic makes him special, but he needs to exhaust the options within the play design before attempting to create outside of structure. Williams has the poise and mobility to extend plays, the balance to throw from any platform to any part of the field, and the accuracy to thread the ball into tight windows. If he can fine-tune his skillset to the professional level, the sky is the limit.
007 — Joe Alt × LT × Notre Dame
Joe Alt is a legacy player — the son of former Pro Bowl left tackle John Alt, is a premier offensive tackle candidate. He’s a pro-ready, plug-and-play prospect with the potential to anchor the left tackle position for 10-plus years. The 6-foot-8 behemoth knows how to use his length to his advantage. Alt can stall any pass rusher once he gets his hands on them, stonewalling their momentum and forcing them to restart their engine. His awareness allows him to identify stunts and blitzes to effectively pass them to the interior linemen and engage with the looping edge rusher. Alt has the athleticism to pull in the run game to become a lead blocker that steamrolls smaller players at the second level.
There are times when his balance and flexibility can be taken advantage of. A quick burst and hand movements have left Alt on the ground, with no opportunity to recover. He can struggle against speed rushers and can be slow to anchor.
Many of his issues can be fixed by refining his technique at the professional level, and he makes up for his deficiencies with his size. Alt isn’t incredibly experienced at offensive line and is one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 draft class, which leaves room for him to grow once he improves his techniques and is more consistent with his fundamentals. Alt is a culture-builder and a leader in the locker room, and could ultimately end up being the best player in this year’s draft.
004 — Malik Nabers × WR × LSU
6002 // 199 lbs // 3JR // age 20.7
During his final season at LSU, Malik Nabers mastered deep routes —from seams to corners to posts. He had at least one 20-plus yard catch in all 12 regular season games in 2023, and 78.7 percent of his catches resulted in a first down or a touchdown.
Nabers may not have the size of Marvin Harrison Jr., but he is incredibly explosive. He gains separation at various stages of his route by utilizing his acceleration to break out of routes. He fights for the ball in traffic and has the ability to shake defenders for extra yards after the catch. Despite his size, he is an adequate blocker and could improve with time. Despite the prolific wide receivers that LSU has produced in recent years, Nabers was only the second player in the school’s history to record multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
He lacks the ideal frame and play strength, while also struggling with drops due to body catches. He doesn’t have much experience on special teams, though it’s unlikely that any team drafting him will use him as a specialist anyway. Nabers is just 20 years old, so he has a lot of growing to do, both physically and mentally. There have been character concerns, particularly due to his illegal firearm charges in 2023. He took on more of a leadership role as a junior, which shows signs of growth. Nabers can compensate for his weaknesses by using his after-the-catch evasiveness, acceleration, and route running to create separation and attack the ball when he’s targeted.
005 — Rome Odunze × WR × Washington
6027 // 212 lbs // 4JR // age 21.8
Although Odunze didn’t run a blazing-fast 40-yard dash like some of the other prospects, he plays with great speed on the field and knows how to use it. He toggles his speed to lull defenders before bursting forward to create separation. Cornerbacks constantly have to slow down or speed up to keep up, but he can win 50-50 balls at an astounding rate even when he isn’t able to gain separation. He is fluid with his routes and can track down balls in high congestion. He extends his body and attacks the ball at its high point. He played through pain and has been known as a smart, respected leader in the locker room.
Despite being able to fight for extra yards and make contested catches, Odunze hasn’t been able to create much after the catch. His route tree is still limited and his run blocking can be inconsistent. He primarily lined up on the perimeter and needs to improve his agility in short areas on short, quick passes.
Though he may not be as refined or tall as Marvin Harrison Jr. or as explosive as Malik Nabers, Odunze may be the most balanced receiver of the three. He also has a background in track, and his conditioning gives him an edge late in games.
005 — Brock Bowers × TE × Georgia
6031 // 243 lbs // 3JR // age 21.37
Brock Bowers is one of the most talented skill position players in this year’s draft class, and the argument can be made that his overall impact makes him more valuable than some of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft.
Bowers has impressive speed and athleticism for his size. He can accelerate to top speed with long, deceptive strides. He is a savvy route runner and can pluck the ball out of the air with his hands. His ability to control his body helps him catch the ball at its high point, and his speed and balance after the catch allow him to gain significant yards after the catch. Bowers averaged 8.5 yards after catch per reception through his three years at Georgia. Due to his speed, the Bulldogs even used him on jet sweeps — Bowers compiled 183 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He played through significant injuries and showed the calmness and focus to make clutch plays in big moments. Bowers had 932 receiving yards in 2022 — no Georgia wide receiver has reached the 1,000-yard mark since 2002, so that’s an impressive figure for a tight end.
Bowers can improve as a blocker and he has limited potential to grow beyond his current size. He won’t be able to be Rob Gronkowski, who was capable of playing inline and on the perimeter due to his size and speed, but Bowers could line up detached from the formation as a Y-Iso tight end similar to Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
007 — Drake Maye × QB × North Carolina
6043 // 223 lbs // 3SO // age 21.6
Drake Maye has the prototypical build of a traditional quarterback and the coveted traits of a modern quarterback. He has the physical tools to be the best quarterback in this class, but he is currently an unfinished product. He has shown the ability to do everything he’ll be asked to do at the professional level: he can make every throw, he can feather the ball with touch or rip it with high velocity, and he has enough mobility to evade rushers and scramble for first downs. Maye had 42 first-down conversions on third and fourth down carries. By all accounts, he has high-level leadership qualities in the locker room and on the field.
Maye has gotten by with his physical talent long enough to develop bad habits. His footwork can be sloppy and erratic, which leads to poor accuracy. He misses some easy throws with inexcusable accuracy. He makes reckless throws that he shouldn’t attempt and has a propensity to make inexplicable decisions. His pre-snap awareness and post-snap processing is underdeveloped, and he occasionally seems to lock onto a specific target regardless of the defensive coverage. He is considerably worse under pressure than other top-tier quarterback prospects.
Maye is currently comparable to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s early seasons. He’ll need some polishing, but he has the physical and mental makeup to develop into the same type of player as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Can Maye start as a rookie? It’s possible, but it could be a bad idea for his development. The ideal situation for Maye would allow him to develop behind a veteran quarterback for a couple of seasons, similar to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Scouting is about projecting a prospect’s future, and Maye’s size and physical talent provide the best canvas for any coaching staff that believes they can mold him. To develop properly, however, he’ll need to put in a lot of effort and receive a lot of help from a stable organization with a strong foundation in place. Otherwise, he could end up like Josh Allen in his early years — or worse.
Maye performed better in Phil Longo’s Air Raid offense in 2022, when he was exclusively a shotgun quarterback. He had nine dropbacks from under center, and all of them were in the red zone. He did not play as well in Chip Lindsey’s balanced attack in 2023.
008 — Jayden Daniels × QB × LSU
6035 // 210 lbs // 5SR // age 23.35
Trait
Grade
short accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ 50
intermediate accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ 57
deep accuracy:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ 67
pressure:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️◻️ 79
improvisation:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◻️◻️ 89
mobility:
◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️ 99
Jayden Daniels is the most dynamic quarterback in this draft class. Like Joe Burrow before him, the LSU quarterback wrapped up his collegiate career with his best season. Daniels skyrocketed up draft boards with his Heisman-winning season. His ability to stretch the field horizontally and vertically forces defenses to defend the entire field. His deep accuracy was among the best in the country, and he accounted for 90 plays of 20-plus yards. Daniels has the capability of dismantling a defense with poor edge discipline and pursuit angles, but he showed significant improvements with his internal clock in the pocket. He looked more comfortable behind the line of scrimmage, which likely helped produce a portion of his 20-plus-yard passing plays.
While his vision is great as a runner, he skips through his reads too quickly as a passer. Unlike his peers, he does not continue scanning for an open target downfield on broken plays, instead opting to scramble out of the pocket. While the scramble-and-throw-deep offense worked in college, it will not work consistently enough to be successful in the NFL. Daniels wasn’t nearly as successful when targeting receivers inside the numbers, and he struggled to add zip to his throws without losing accuracy.
Daniels opens up passing lanes by being such a threat on the ground, but he will likely require an offense designed specifically for his skill set. Daniels has drawn comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Jackson has a significantly larger frame and is much better at protecting himself from big hits. Daniels has a slender build and will quickly face durability issues if he doesn’t learn how to protect his body better. However, the Ravens offense could be a good template for a schematic design that would suit the LSU quarterback.
Daniels will be 24 years old as a rookie, but he showed continuous signs of rapid improvement over the past two seasons. While he needs to improve his processing ability and short to intermediate throws, he has the work ethic and talent to get better in those areas. He only had two years of solid coaching in college and showed considerable improvement during that span. If he can improve as a pro-style passer, his ability to generate explosive plays on the ground and on deep balls will make him incredibly difficult to defend. His durability and consistency concerns are legitimate, but his upside is undeniable.
009 — Terrion Arnold × CB × Alabama
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold is only a redshirt sophomore, but his production and capabilities thus far indicate his potential to become a CB1 in the NFL. He was named FWAA Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors, and as a sophomore, he tied for sixth in interceptions in the FBS with five and fifth in passes defended with 17. This earned Arnold first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC accolades.
Impressively, Arnold excels in man coverage, his agility and hip movements allowing him to keep in step with receivers no matter the route. Arnold also wields speed and burst, allowing him to catch any straying receiver. He also possesses the physicality to knock the ball loose and follow through on tackles.
There are still elements of Arnold’s play that will need to be polished at the pro level, such as responsiveness to release fakes, positioning on jump balls, and his visual tracking of play development. These are relatively small trade-offs for a cornerback who can enter the draft after two seasons of play and receive first-round consideration.
For a fellow draft comparison, one NFC scout noted that while Kool-Aid McKinstry is more reliable and consistent, Arnold appears to have more “pure cover talent.” That will go a long way in his anticipated NFL ascent.
010 — Dallas Turner × EDGE × Alabama
The Houston Texans drafted Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick last year, and it paid off. Anderson Jr. lived up to his pre-draft hype by making the Pro Bowl and earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. One year later, his former college teammate and fellow edge rusher Dallas Turner is entering the draft, prompting teams to look closely at another Crimson Tide talent.
Turner was recruited to play at the prestigious St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale before enrolling at Alabama, where he made an immediate impact. Elected as team captain in 2023, Turner led the team with 14.5 TFL and tied for eighth in the FBS with ten sacks. Predictably, an award sweep ensued: Turner was named first-team AP All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC, and became a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Lott IMPACT Award.
Turner already has the build and explosiveness to succeed at the NFL level. His hand quickness allows him to beat blocks, but he also has tremendous closing bursts to chase down running backs and quarterbacks. Another trait that benefits Turner is his ability to stall athletic quarterbacks with his secondary rush, which will be especially useful as the league continues to chase athletic quarterbacks in the draft.
While he already has experience in some of the nation’s best football programs, Turner still needs to develop the instincts that will give him the highest sack yield possible. He needs to improve his hand-fighting at the top of the rush, anchor himself for the best leverage, and improve his play strength at block take-on without trying to win blocks through power alone. That said, Turner has what he needs to start playing for an NFL team upon arrival.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: 11-20
Teams looking for help at cornerback can utilize the talents of Quinyon Mitchell, a versatile cornerback from Toledo. Mitchell has played since his freshman year in 2020, earning third-team AP All-American and first-team All-MAC honors as a junior followed by second-team AP All-American and first-team All-MAC honors as a senior. Mitchell now enters the draft having recorded 46 PBUs over his collegiate career, a record for Toledo.
Mitchell’s build plays to his strengths, allowing him to break suddenly when pursuing routes yet tackle forcefully to interrupt them. Mitchell amplifies his strength and speed with agile footwork, allowing him to close any gaps that may arise and end the play. It’s worth noting that the team that drafts him lands not only a cornerback, but a potential gunner for special teams play.
However, Mitchell does have room for improvement, particularly when predicting routes and effectively playing in man coverage. As with most college standouts, talent closes the gap when a play is miscalculated, which is something Mitchell can address upon entering the league. As it stands, he’s a high-caliber cornerback with much to offer any NFL roster.
Penn State standout Olumuyiwa Fashanu makes an easy case for the first left tackle to go in the draft, and for good reason. In 2022, Fashanu started eight games at left tackle and earned Second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors and the team's Top Offensive Lineman, despite missing time due to injury. In his final season, Fashanu made the AP’s First-team All-American roster. He was also named the Big Ten Conference OL of the Year and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (also known as "the Academic Heisman") for the 2023 season.
As a two-year starter, Fashanu has gained invaluable experience honing his skills against Chop Robinson, his Nittany Lions teammate who is one of the best edge rushers in the college game. Fashanu has the build and technical skills to excel at the position, and additionally, he has demonstrated leadership skills as a team captain. Fashanu has the blocking moves and grip strength to protect the pocket, but he must level up his game upon reaching the professional ranks.
For now, Fashanu has room to improve upon inconsistent slide and body control as he seeks to protect the pocket, and his forward momentum in blocks will give opponents at the pro level the leverage to counter his moves. But polishing play is what rookie seasons are designed for, and considering Fashanu’s existing traits and work ethic, he has the potential to become one of the league’s top players at the position.
Texas IDL Byron Murphy II has played in every game of his three-year college career, scoring substantial honors in his final season. In 2023, Murphy II was named second-team AP All-American, first-team All-Big 12 Conference, and Big 12 Conference DL of the Year.
Murphy has an imposing, athletic frame with an explosive first-step. He’s able to use his flexibility and lateral quickness to slip through the offensive protections. His hand techniques are refined — he uses club and rip moves frequently and he has the ability to control his opponents arms during their counterattack. He’s instinctive against the run and locates the ballcarrier with ease. He has incredible strength in the weight room and showed some versatility to play in goal line packages on offense.
His size isn’t ideal, and his limited length resulted in no batted passes or forced fumbles through 39 collegiate games. He can be overaggressive in his pursuit and frequently got beat by relying on his athleticism instead of football IQ and technique. He overcomes his size and undisciplined play with high effort and rare burst. He may struggle against larger offensive lines, but he can serve as a three-down nose tackle that could excel against the run and the pass.
Washington OT Troy Fautanu redshirted his freshman year and increasingly stepped up his reps, culminating in junior and senior seasons as a full starter. While Fautanu has occasionally played LG, he primarily served at LT for the Huskies. In his final year, Fautanu was named third-team APs All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 Conference, and was a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Additionally, Fautanu’s unit won the Joe Moore Award given to the nation's top OL, while Fautanu was named Washington’s Offensive Power Player of the Year.
Though Fautanu spent his years in Washington at LT, he’s expected to be a better fit at guard or center in the NFL. That being said, he could easily play anywhere on the line, as Fautanu is a versatile talent ready to join a roster. Fautanu has a uniquely flexible base for a lineman that allows him to sit low in his pre-snap stance for improved leverage. At 6’4” and 317 pounds, Fautanu is surprisingly athletic, which shapes his game and allows him to channel his aggression into impactful plays. Fautanu has quick and sure hands that redirect and reposition with ease.
Fautanu loses battles to length and could improve his hand placement. He follows through on his blocks, but sometimes his aggressive approach works against him. Even though he’s well-coached, he can rely on his aggression when his technique falters, which could prompt penalty concerns. While his lower half is flexible, he lacks adequate power, which impedes his ability to anchor. This also means Fautanu isn’t as overpowering as fellow linemen, so if he doesn’t already have the momentum for a play, he may not win the battle on the line. Still, Fautanu is one of the best linemen in the class and certainly one of the most adaptable.
With NFL teams in perennial need of offensive line talent, J.C. Latham is an ideal draft choice who can slot into any given team and offer blocking relief. Latham attended the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, emerging as a five-star recruit. Latham took his talents to Alabama and started at right tackle for two consecutive seasons, earning him second-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.
Latham’s flexibility on the offensive line is thanks to his ability to protect like a tackle with a build ideal for a guard. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes Latham as a “bulldozer in human form." Latham has rare power with the ability to cave in an entire side of the defense to evacuate run lanes at an elite level. He plays physically and loves to finish his blocks aggressively. Latham’s hands, feet, and hips allow him to mirror rushers, negate rush momentum, and save slipping blocks.
Despite his strengths, there are a few ways in which Latham has been beaten on blocks, such as his tendency to lunge early and his below-average lateral quickness. He has been beaten inside and shows some lapses in focus. He needs to be more decisive and concentrate, but that can come with experience. Depending on where he's drafted, Latham could play at either tackle position or at guard. Considering his strong work ethic, don't be surprised to see Latham and Joe Alt negating premier pass rushers for years to come.
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu spent his first three years at Washington, missing his latter two seasons there due to a neck injury. Once Latu transferred to UCLA and rejoined the field, a star was born. After making first-team All-Pac-12 Conference his junior year, Latu won the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award as a senior. He was also first-team AP All-American, Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-Team All-Pac-12 Conference and a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Lott IMPACT Award.
Latu enters the draft drawing T.J. Watt comparisons, and it isn’t difficult to imagine he’ll become a Pro Bowler soon enough if he plays in a 3-4 scheme. Wielding his rugged frame, Lau is able to side-step blockers with first-step burst and next-level hand movements. His repertoire of pass rusher maneuvers is something to be admired, using swim moves, bull rush, cross chops, and spin moves, to name a few. His deep arsenal of moves allowed him to lead the country in pass-rush win rate (40.7 percent) in true pass set situations last year, per PFF. And once he passes blockers, he’s able to attack the quarterback with heightened acceleration, flexibility, and stealth.
The biggest point of concern for Latu is the history surrounding his neck injury, which caused him to temporarily step away from football in 2021. Latu also doesn’t have the optimal length at the edge rusher position yet lacks the bulk to play inside, but this hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most disruptive defenders in the country.
Like Watt, Latu could disrupt the game and become one of its top talents at the professional level.
Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson came out of high school as a consensus five-star recruit before ultimately committing to Oregon. Powers-Johnson spent his college years moving around the line at RG, LG, and DT before moving to center his senior season.
There aren't many weaknesses in Powers-Johnson's game, which is bolstered by the fact that he can play anywhere on the line. At 6'3" and 320 pounds, he can wield his strength to redirect rushers and anchor with ease. His grip strength is impressive, allowing him to toss defensive linemen aside.
The one downside to Powers-Johnson would be that his arms are short even for someone playing on the interior. But that hasn't slowed down him down at the college level, and it shouldn't at the NFL level.
Chop Robinson is the top edge rusher in this year’s draft class after building an impressive resume during his collegiate career. Robinson compiled 17.5 tackles for loss in his last two seasons at Penn State. He earned third-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in 2023.
Robinson possesses a muscular build with long arms and explosive speed reminiscent of Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. He explodes off of the snap to overwhelm blockers who are just getting out of their stance. He has quick hands that can attack offensive linemen with a growing arsenal of moves that includes rips, chops, and counters. His pursuit speed allows him to chase down running backs and quarterbacks, and his quickness allows him to disrupt designed plays. Offensive linemen are forced to respect his speed, but he can convert the speed to power with a strong bull rush that drives blockers backward. Robinson has shown the willingness to set the edge and plays with a relentless motor. At times, he was asked to drop back into coverage and showed fluidity in his movements.
Robinson hasn’t translated his impressive skillset to meaningful production. He compiled just 11.5 sacks through three seasons. He struggled to finish his rush and get to the quarterback consistently, and he may need to add more weight to avoid getting stonewalled against the bigger, stronger tackles in the NFL. He also needs to refine his hand usage to develop his pass-rushing moves and work on his feet placement to stay grounded.
With all that, Robinson hasn’t seemed to fully utilize the tools at his disposal, and he’ll have to work on his hand usage and feet placement to stay grounded at the pro level. Robinson may be less polished than Parsons, but having similar traits will draw interest from teams who believe they can mold him into a star.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is reminiscent of Tom Brady for several reasons. Aside from their shared alma mater, McCarthy has emerged from Michigan's pro-style offense as one of the more prepared quarterbacks in the draft. He's an athletic, speedy passer with quick feet and solid positioning in the pocket that grounds him for accurate throws. Like a pro, McCarthy is able to hit his targets in stride and complete passes over the middle — something that some NFL quarterbacks still struggle with. McCarthy rarely turns over the ball and converts on key downs, making him a true game-winner like his Wolverines predecessor Brady.
Like Brady, one standout concern about McCarthy is his thin frame, which he will likely bulk up at the NFL level. He also tends to rely on early reads, which is normal for a college quarterback. McCarthy needs to fine-tune his game, but it already demonstrates striking similarities to Brady's rookie qualities. McCarthy could be truly great at the NFL level.
Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean fielded an impressive collegiate campaign, finishing his junior year with several prestigious awards. Dejean was named first-team AP All-American, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, Return Specialist of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten Conference. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and the Nagurski Trophy.
Over his past two seasons, DeJean has primarily played outside, where he has excelled due to his size and athleticism. He already has the fundamentals down, exhibiting nimble footwork with the ability to backpedal and shuffle on routes to keep in step with receivers. For his size, his ability to stop and start while mirroring routes is impressive, but his ball skills are even more so. As one of the nation’s top secondary players and likely the draft’s top man defender, DeJean exhibits a high football IQ and plays instinctually with few drawbacks to his game.
DeJean doesn’t have as much experience in press coverage, playing only 199 snaps in press, which is less than 25 percent of his total snaps over the past two years. Although his size allows him to battle receivers and remain physical in coverage, it does slow him down when changing directions and accelerating. DeJean's ability to contribute on special teams will help him at the NFL level.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: 21-30
Oregon right tackle Taliese Fuaga has racked up an impressive resume as a two-year starter, finishing his collegiate career with plentiful awards. Fuaga was named second-team AP All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 Conference, and a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.
Fuaga plays with a tenacity that makes him stand out at the position, pushing defenders against their will in pass protection and run blocking. Physically, Fuaga has a wide, centered base that allows him to bounce bull rushes and twitchy movements that allow him to repel defenders with ease. Skillwise, he’s developed quick hands, avoids lunging, and maintains control, adjusting his maneuvers to continue offering protection. Overall, Fuaga plays smoothly and fiercely, which could make him an exceptional interior lineman at the next level.
But some traits limit him, such as his current tendency to be slightly slow out of the snap, which has allowed defenders to overpower his outside shoulder. His stride length is a point of concern even if his quick steps have compensated for it, and his willingness to battle on every play also makes him prone to swipes and chops. In his insistence to avoid getting beaten on the edge, Fuaga has been thrown off-balance at times. Ultimately, he is a value add at the position for NFL teams looking to replenish at tackle.
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry emerged from high school as the top cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Alabama. The Birmingham native chose to play for the Crimson Tide, where he developed into one of the game's top secondary players.
McKinstry is a smooth, patient athlete who uses fluid movements to mirror and and track receivers. He boasts long arms that easily break up contested catches, and he knows how to use them to interrupt a receiver's catch. McKinstry's dedication to his craft can be summarized by the following: he didn't commit a single penalty in 2023, and he's never missed a game at Alabama.
McKinstry may not have the speed and twitchiness of other NFL cornerbacks, and he also lacks the tenacity of fellow Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. This is also apparent through his few interceptions and his follow-through on tackles, which is subpar at times. Plus, he's virtually only played outside, but his excellent football IQ should have him starting sooner rather than later.
Brian Thomas Jr. benefitted from Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniel’s campaign, which led to collegiate accolades for the LSU wide receiver. After two quiet seasons, Thomas Jr.’s production exploded in 2023 with 1177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns on 68 receptions. This led to Thomas Jr. making third-team AP All-American and second-team All-SEC.
Thomas Jr. has shown he has the makings of a great receiver, yet he needs to refine certain tendencies in his game. He stands out as a skilled deep receiver entering the league with a distinct ability to gain separation, plus an evasiveness against press coverage that gives him greater separation. His experience working inside and outside serves him well as a potential WR1 prospect.
Still, Thomas Jr. has some key areas to develop, such as improving his intermediate routes and playing more physically when challenged. At the pro level, Thomas Jr. will also be pressed to sell his routes and endeavor to get more yards after the catch. These issues are commonly worked upon in the league, and with Thomas Jr. possessing the tools needed to excel at the position, there’s no reason he can’t improve further when he reaches the professional ranks.
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims entered college as a five-star recruit and played for two of the Bulldogs’ national championship teams. Starting at right tackle his junior year, Mims was sidelined with an ankle injury before returning his final three games as he helped his unit become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.
At 6’8”, Mims towers above opponents, wielding long arms that keep tacklers at bay. His build and length are ideal at the pro level, but his statuesque frame doesn’t limit his fluidity on the field. His powerful upper-body and grip strength allow him to maintain blocks and redirect attacks, which he adds to with a wide, flexible base that gives him ideal leverage on blocks. In addition to using size to his advantage, Mims understands spacing, splits, and how to deflect spins and counters.
While his physical traits feature the makings of a great NFL tackle, he lacks the experience necessary to easily slot onto an NFL line. Mims waited for his turn at a talent-stacked Georgia and suffered an injury in 2023, but all of that limited him to just 682 snaps over the past two seasons though a meager eight starts. The lack of experience may be why Mims still has slow feet and lacks punch upon contact, but as it stands, he’s a smooth, powerful player who still belongs on an NFL roster.
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins uses his tall, athletic frame to break up passes at every possible level. He boasts quick feet and impressive footwork, and although he didn't record many interceptions, his pass breakups demonstrate that he is a force to be reckoned with onfield. One major plus is that Wiggins excels in both man and zone — that's something that limits corners before and after their NFL starts.
Wiggins can go up and battle on passes, and his slim frame lends him above-average athleticism, but it also plays against him in certain defensive situations. When Wiggins lunges for tackles and blocks, he's easier to shake off than competing corners. This presents a challenge when lining up against stronger receivers and in run defense.
Still, Wiggins has the football IQ and athleticism to excel at the next level. He'll continue to find a way to play to his strengths and disrupt the game for his NFL opponents.
Edge rusher Jared Verse capitalized on his early career at Albany, spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to train with his father and gain 40 pounds in the home gym they built. The hard work paid off quickly, with Verse transferring to Florida State in 2022 and winning first-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.
Verse’s immense power thanks to those early-career gym gains translates to enviable traits as a pass rusher, namely his speed-to-power giving him overwhelming leverage. Verse is an athletic defender who’s twitchy and explosive, his first-step already being NFL-caliber. His hands are so effective, quick, and powerful that his swipes seem potentially painful for opponents to endure.
Verse is best as a three-point defensive end — when he plays from a two-point stance, he demonstrates noticeably lesser power, giving him worse leverage. Although Verse has the power and hands that allow him to consistently break through the line, his relatively shorter arm length plays against him in his counters and tackling. While his power is critical, it also makes him stiff at times, which affects how effectively he can bowl past blockers. At the end of the day, Verse tends to win with his strength and has the build of a first-round talent.
Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland began his Wolverines career as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and gradually improved each season, which ended with making second-team All-MAC in 2023. Kneeland led the team with 4.5 sacks, which is indicative of his ability to plow through the line and attack the quarterback.
Kneeland’s method of choice is to run through blockers, hurling his 275-pound frame toward opponents in an all-out bull rush. His impressive burst and desirable arm length combine for a gap-shooting technique that stuns blockers with a powerful rip move. As a run defender, Kneeland is a difference-maker with frequent tackles for loss.
Kneeland could convert speed-to-power in college, but at the elite NFL level, he’ll have to rely on more than just his strength. His reliance on strength in college stifled the development of his pass rush moves, which he’ll certainly need at the next level. Kneeland has also been stiff when changing direction, which can also be worked on at the next step. Kneeland has a hungry game and is expected to be a valuable add on the team that drafts him.
Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton finished his collegiate career with first-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. Leading the team with 7.5 sacks and the FBS with a school-record 4 blocked kicks, Newton was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy.
Newton makes up for his relatively smaller size with his trademark quickness — he stands out among pass rushers in his ability to get off blocks, winning battles over larger blockers with an expansive repertoire of pass-rush moves and counters such as push-pull and arm-over maneuvers. Newton’s moves also come in handy versus the run, where he wields his knowledge and technique against linemen to throw them off-balance. And even when Newton doesn’t immediately win the battle, he can recalibrate despite his lower weight.
That being said, his smaller size and lower weight still pose an issue in certain situations. Newton still struggles to hold the line in run defense and is fallible to double-teaming. When pursuing rushers that escape his grasp, his speed is limited compared to other interior defensive linemen, and Newton could benefit from increased flexibility in order to execute a better stance at the line. Every player has weaknesses entering the NFL Draft, and in exchange for his explosiveness, block shedding, hand technique, and pass rush moves, the team that drafts Newton is getting a high-caliber player who’s already done much of the groundwork to become a pro-level lineman.
Duke left tackle Graham Barton first took the field as a freshman after injuries created availability on the line, after which Barton stepped in and defended the quarterback. From then on, Baton started every game in his sophomore and junior seasons as well as nine starts in his senior year. For his efforts, Barton earned first-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.
Although he makes an excellent left tackle, he will make an even better center at the NFL level, which is where his traits and talents would be maximized. Well-built and muscular, Barton maintains his balance with impressive body control as he drives through blocks. He operates from a quick first step following an explosive launch from his quads. Barton has a powerful grip and holds opponents through blocks, which lends itself to holding calls. But his hand placement and leg drive neutralize opponents, making him a successful second-level blocker. Barton boasts the technique and athleticism of a potential Pro Bowl talent, but there are areas in which he can clean up his game.
Though Barton is balanced, he tends to play on the ground too much and lean forward on his toes, causing him to overextend. This makes him susceptible to losing leverage and is why Barton needs to improve his anchor against interior defenders. Still, a switch to center and Barton is expected to make an NFL team very happy.
Safety Javon Bullard has experience from all over the secondary, which he gained over three successful season out of Georgia, his first two making him a national champion. By his junior year, Bullard had become a two-year starter as a hybrid safety and slot defender, recording 102 tackles, four interceptions, and eight passes defended over that time period.
The Bulldogs positioned Bullard all over the secondary, playing him 654 snaps over the slot, 374 in deep coverage, and 144 in the box, per PFF. The slot is where Bullard shines, but his versatility and tenacity will place him across multiple draft boards. Bullard brings high energy to play with the ability to track the ball from sideline to sideline, anticipating and undercutting routes while being able to cover ground when needed. Bullard plays close to receivers with the ability to shift direction with ease — he didn’t give up a single touchdown in 2023.
Although Bullard has played all over the secondary, he hasn’t necessarily done so evenly. His snap count indicates this, and upon analysis, it’s clear that Bullard struggled more starting at safety in 2023 than at the slot in 2022. Playing with more space seemed to throw off Bullard, who often took aggressive and miscalculated angles when coming downhill against receivers. While Bullard is exceptional for his competitive nature and experience across the field, he’s been best when sticking to the slot and channeling his ferocity into this position.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: 31-40
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey redshirted his freshman year, after which he was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team in 2021. In 2022, McConkey was named second-team All-SEC and tied the team for seven receiving touchdowns for the national champions.
McConkey has all the makings of an excellent slot receiver at the next level. He already has the football IQ to force defensive mistakes and the athletic ability to make secondary players chase his steps. McConkey’s route-running ability limits cornerbacks to being reactive rather than proactive, as he knows his routes instinctually and can manipulate coverage with a feel for leverage. His footwork and release give him the edge, and he’s not just limited to the slot: he has the speed and experience to run outside routes. He may be smaller than other receivers at 6’0”, but this doesn’t deter him from blocking nor impede his solid blocking fundamentals. It also doesn’t deter McConkey from fighting for YAC, which he does with great success.
The main drawback with McConkey is his size, which can limit his catch radius on jump balls. He also suffered two injuries in his senior season that sidelined him from the game. But McConkey offers a distinct understanding of the receiver position and the agility to execute break-neck routes. He may be labeled a slot receiver, but he shouldn’t be limited by route type.
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin has graced the field in every game since his freshman year, followed by sophomore year as a full-season starter with 891 receiving yards on a team-leading 61 receptions. Franklin had an award-winning, record-breaking junior season in which he was named second-team AP All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.
Drawing early Chris Olave comparisons, Franklin boasts a tall frame with long arms and a smooth stride, making him a vertical threat who can easily get separation. To add to that, Franklin switched up his releases and footwork so his separation isn’t entirely reliant on his height, and he has secure hands that allow him to extend his reach for passes and secure the ball.
While his speed and step creates separation, Franklin’s strength can be called into question as he faces difficulty when battling for contested catches. Another issue is that Franklin’s route tree has been essentially limited to verticals, but this may have been more a reflection of coaching than Franklin’s ability or lack thereof. Once on an NFL roster, it’s easy to imagine a team challenging Franklin to expanding his tree and fully unlocking all of his impressive skills.
Jonathan Brooks spent his early years at Texas playing behind NFL halfbacks Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, earning accolades for his 2023 performance through 11 games and eight starts. Brooks was named second-team All-Big 12 Conference after leading the team with 1139 rushing yards, which would have been more had he not suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
His ACL injury and limited experience count against Brooks in draft speculation, but there’s still upside in drafting a running back reminiscent of former Longhorn Jamaal Charles. Brooks has a similar muscular build to Charles and comparable traits such as speed, strength, and agility. Brooks is elusive in space, sidestepping tacklers with sharp cuts and changes in direction. His first step is explosive, demonstrating quick feet that will only improve with more reps. Brooks doubles as a talented receiver with solid hands, yet his route-running could be further developed at the NFL level. Additionally, he has the power and footwork to excel as a capable blocker.
Brooks offers a complete package at the running back position, the main deterrent being questions about his ACL recovery. Still, Brooks could be the first running back to go on the draft board, and with his recovery going well, he’s expected to retake the field by training camp.
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson has shaped the Wolverines’ defense since his freshman year, starting 36 of 41 games played over three seasons. By his junior year, Colson started all 15 games and led the national championship defense with 95 tackles. In addition to earning second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in 2022 and 2023, Colson won the Lott IMPACT Award for his leadership.
Colson is a solid interior linebacker, both in physique and mindset. He excels as a run defender with discipline at the line of scrimmage, and his feel for hook/curl and Tampa drop-zone coverage is better than his competitors. He knows how to recognize plays pre-snap and communicate that effectively across the defense, which made him essential at Michigan. Colson isn’t thwarted from his position against play action and pre-snap motions. Aside from his mental prowess, Colson is physical and willing to take on blocks.
Despite this, Colson does struggle in getting off blocks in run defense, and his athleticism is relatively average. His hips tend to be tight, which limits him in his change of direction. What he doesn’t have in pure athleticism he makes up for in a deep, instinctual knowledge of the game. Colson quarterbacked the defense and led the team on a championship run, which grants him serious consideration early in the draft.
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter has been integral to the Bulldogs’ recent reign, playing in every game in his three-year career in Athens and starting in every one for the past two seasons. In 2023, Lassiter earned second-team All-SEC and led the defense in PBUs with eight.
Lassiter exudes a football IQ that sets him apart from other cornerbacks. He excels at the position largely because he knows what to expect next with instincts and play recognition that developed extensively in the 2023 season. On top of that, Lassiter has a handle on the fundamentals of the position with solid footwork and trained hands in terms of placement and fighting. Lassiter also manages to control his inertia in coverage with the ability to change direction quickly. His athleticism and tenacity, as well as his play recognition and controlled movement, gives him the distinct ability to play press-man and all kinds of zone coverage. The combination of being physical, smart, and well-coached makes Lassiter an intriguing roster add with much upside.
However, there are downsides to his play. Lassiter could benefit from a more explosive first step and a long speed that allows him to better track receivers. This causes him to miss on deep throws at times. Lassiter could also benefit from a more aggressive approach in run defense as he’s often too timid on tackling attempts. It’s one example of Lassiter failing to trust his technique, which plays against him at times. Additionally, despite his physical ability and smarts, Lassiter has relatively low ball production: On 1500 snaps, he’s only landed one interception despite getting his hands on the ball frequently. His size and length may count against him in the draft, but he has the potential to become a solid nickel or safety.
Kansas State offensive guard Cooper Beebe spent his career in Manhattan playing all over the line, playing 48 stars combined at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle. In 2023, Beebe was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and became the first consensus All-American offensive lineman in school history. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Although he’s played all over the line, Beebe is suited to play interior. He’s a beefy player with a short wingspan yet the ability to throw rushers off their step. Although his placement can be inconsistent at times, his hands are heavy as he knocks back opponents with force and with proper technique. Beebe leverages his upper-body strength to push under the pads of opponents and shove them out of the play. In the middle, Beebe has the size and technique to take bull rushes head-on. The most impressive part of Beebe’s game is his football IQ, with Beebe leveraging superb fundamentals to win battles on the line.
While Beebe has a wide frame ideal for the position, he isn’t the strongest athlete. He lacks explosiveness off the ball, meaning that there’s no speed to amplify the power he needs to thwart rushers at the line. Heavy feet mean he’s slow to recover against twitchy pass rushers, but this hasn’t been too big of an issue for him: He gave up only two sacks on 456 pass-blocking reps in 2023. Accepting his trade-offs, Beebe is an NFL-caliber talent ready to slot into a lineup.
Penix has been one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his draft stock has been volatile.
Penix led the Huskies on a magical run to the CFP National Championship in 2023, but there are considerable concerns about his injury history that could give NFL teams pause. Prior to transferring to Washington, he suffered four straight season-ending injuries during his four years at Indiana. He suffered two torn ACL ligaments and had two shoulder injuries. After reuniting with coach Kalen Deboer at Washington in 2023, Penix managed to stay healthy and had his best season in 2023. He threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
The left-handed quarterback would thrive in a play-action-heavy offense that takes advantage of his accuracy and gives him the ability to deliver the ball to his playmakers. He may be the best processor in this draft class, but it will ultimately depend on the system he's placed in. Penix could develop into a long-term starter given the right circumstances.
Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton spent his first two seasons at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma, where he earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference in his final season. This is a testament to Guyton’s adaptability: he played defensive end in high school and didn’t play offensive tackle until college, where he even started a TCU game at halfback. At Oklahoma, Guyton played left tackle before moving to right tackle to protect the blindside of left-handed QB Dillon Gabriel.
Aside from the frequent repositioning, Guyton has had to overcome everything from injuries to limited reps, but his elite athleticism allows him to do that. His movement skills give him the versatility to potentially play tight end, but on the line, he could play left or right tackle in the NFL. His foot speed and stride are impressive for his 6’8” frame, and his ability to extend with his long limbs allows him to mirror without overextending. His ability to fire off the ball hints at his past as a defensive end, giving him a powerful punch at initial contact. Still, Guyton is green at many tackle responsibilities, especially concerning the nuances of proper technique.
His hand placement and strike movements are inconsistent, making him more pusher than blocker — this also lets defenders roll off of his blocks more easily, which could be avoided with disarming movements. His pad level is high at the snap, and he’s late to react to pass rush moves. Still, Guyton’s athletic traits and proven ability — he did improve his hand techniques from 2022 to 2023 — make him well worth draft consideration. Guyton’s seen a lot of movement and not enough reps in college, but with dedicated coaching and practice, he can easily become an excellent NFL tackle.
Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington spent his first four years at Northwestern before transferring to Virginia and exploding in his fifth season. There, Washington earned second-team AP All-American and first-team All-ACC honors after breaking a school record with an FBS-leading 110 receptions. Additionally, Washington ranked fourth in school history with 1426 receiving yards (13.0 per) and ninth with 1706 all-purpose yards.
Unsurprisingly, Washington primarily operated as a slot receiver at Virginia who fielded a high target volume, a role which made him one of the most productive receivers in the country. There are downsides to his 5’8” frame, but the upsides make him exceptionally elusive in the slot. Washington has controlled, quick feet that can make sharp cuts, allowing him to find separation and find soft spots in zone coverage. His first step pushes defensive backs into furious backpedaling, and his ability to maintain velocity while changing direction is unparalleled. Still, Washington is a slot-only receiver, but the team that drafts him is getting a slot receiver like no other.
The deterrents to drafting Washington are all related to his size and are to be expected. Shorter arms mean a shorter catch radius and limited blocking ability, and his long speed appears limited — he doesn’t have much experience against press coverage, either. The blocking challenges also bring his special teams capabilities into question, which isn’t ideal for a receiver with a niche role. The team that drafts him will understand these tradeoffs and look to amplify what Washington can offer: receptions in the slot that can drive a team downfield and change game outcomes.
Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker spent his first two seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas in 2023, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors and was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Booker boasts elite length, athleticism, and rushing capability, but he has one of the lowest career snap counts of a draftable prospect at just 505 total. His rush approach is unrivaled for a player with such limited experience, and his arsenal of moves has created tape that makes him worth draft consideration. Booker boasts the wingspan of a basketball player and will only gain in size and strength, which will make him a fearsome prospect at the NFL level. Booker has the feel to dip at the top of the rush or beat inside tackles with a spin counter — whatever the play calls for in the moment. When Booker books it after a quarterback, passers struggle to evade him and tackles like Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Still, Booker does have a long way to go in terms of development. He does need to build his strength throughout his upper and lower body, which has created problems when run blockers sink into his frame. Booker has also shown limitations against downhill run attacks, but his raw potential warrants serious draft consideration. With the right coaching and development, Booker could become a plus NFL starter.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: 41-50
Tennesee running back Jaylen Wright led the team in rushing yards in his sophomore and junior seasons with 875 rushing yards in 2022 — when he wasn’t the starting running back — and 1013 rushing yards in 2023. In his final year at Tennessee, Wright ranked second in the FBS 7.4 yards per carry, an ability that will be highly coveted in the NFL.
His average YPC is indicative of the speed and explosiveness he brings to his running back role. Wright sets himself apart with a bursting first step followed by instantaneous speed, allowing him to get into open space the way an NFL running back would. On top of that, Wright is agile enough to make swift cuts that stun opponents and offers reliable pass protection. Although Wright can explode from the line, he also wields the patience to set up blocks and stay within a given blocking scheme.
Wright only has slight polishing to do to his game, such as improving at finding open rush lanes when the play design falters. Primarily, Wright must improve as a pass-catcher — he’s not bad, but catching isn’t quite a natural extension of his game yet. His catching ability could improve, and he’s more timid to pursue yards after the catch than yards after the carry.
Not only is Wright one of the nation’s most explosive runners, but he’s also a top player in terms of pass protection thanks to his strength and size. The NFL team that lands him will have a veritable weapon on their hands.
Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. redshirted his freshman year, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference in 2022 followed by Third-team All-Big Ten Conference in 2023. Hall’s play was slightly more explosive in 2022 with a team-tying 4.5 sacks and 7.5 TFL followed by 1.5 sacks and 2 TFL in 2023.
The immediate takeaway from Hall is that it could be difficult to assign him a position at the NFL level. His 6’2” length limits him from transitioning to becoming a defensive end in either a 3-4 or a 4-3 formation. His 280-pound weight was enough to play interior at Ohio State, but it’s not big enough for the NFL. That being said, his high-quality production in college warrants consideration. Hall has used his size and weight to his advantage, wielding a speed and agility that throws off larger blockers. Hall challengers blockers with impressive strength, twitchiness, and an arsenal of pass rush moves at the ready. Hall can also defend against the run, especially from a lower leverage point.
Aside from his size and height, Hall has a few additional battles to overcome at the NFL level. An underwhelming leg drive and inconsistent hand placement cause Hall to falter against blocks. While his pound-for-pound strength allows him to win many battles, he struggles against combination blocks.
But the moves and versatility are there. If a team can clean up some of his technique and slot him into and ideal scheme, it’s possible they can take advantage of Hall’s unique speed and twitchiness.
Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan was a three-year starter with the Wildcats, all while enduring an ACL injury in 2022. After earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference honors before his ACL tear, Morgan earned first-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors in 2023.
Morgan moves fluidly with balance developed from his track and field days, which also lends itself to agile footwork and solid change-of-direction capabilities. Morgan knows how to maximize his long arms and strong hands with ideal hand placement that keeps rushers at bay. His quick reaction time allows him to stay in front of rushers, while his high football IQ allows him to recognize moves and react instantly.
Despite his tall, athletic frame, Morgan doesn’t have the strength to absorb or redirect the bull rush, and when his technique is off, he can fall off balance and succumb to countermoves, especially on the interior. His lacking strength and susceptibility, plus his ACL tear, are potential causes for concern, but Morgan appears to be a high-caliber talent with all the makings of a successful NFL guard.
Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul started at left tackle for every game over the past three seasons and was named First-team All-American Athletic Conference for each one. Over time, the redshirt junior has improved beyond just using his size to developing the skills that set apart offensive linemen.
Paul already has elite arm length and wingspan, but his poor posture made him vulnerable at the position. Paul went through 2022 with sloppy footwork and posture, which lent itself to overextension. He improved upon this in 2023 and saw better strength, balance, and leverage. Paul now keeps his hands active throughout reps and mirrors initial rush moves, which stalls their momentum. This allows him to withstand the bull rush and overpower defenders, which is why he only gave up one sack through 469 pass-blocking plays in 2023.
Though he has the size and length to engulf defenders, Paul could boost his intensity as a run blocker to create better pathways for runners. His feet and hands are also relatively slow given his size, which results in defenders getting in his face and throwing off his game. When this happens, Paul deploys erratic hand placement and an inconsistent strike zone, which affects his blocking ability. Paul was a solid starter at Houston with a demonstrated ability to improve his game, and with a little polishing at the NFL level, can quicken his step and hands to excel at the position.
Washington State safety Jaden Hicks went from redshirting in his freshman year to a sophomore year as an 11-game starter. By 2023, Hicks earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference honors and started in all 12 games, recording 79 tackles, six TFL with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Hicks’ explosive stats in his second year as a starter illustrate the playmaking ability he brings to the secondary. His anticipation lends itself to effective pre-snap reads and communication, which gives him an edge when dissecting offenses. Hicks is an effective tackler with the versatility to cover the slot thanks to his prior cornerback experience, which makes him especially formidable in tight end coverage. Additionally, Hicks functions well in a linebacker role, which makes him a multi-skilled and capable defensive addition.
While Hicks functions well in a multitude of secondary roles, he still needs to develop his skills in man coverage. He also lacks long speed, which is challenging if players sprint past him downfield. But Hicks can read what’s in front of him and tackle opponents head-on by predicting their movements, which will make him a valuable addition to any NFL roster.
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper played consistently since his freshman year, culminating in a senior season that earned him first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. Cooper led the team with 84 tackles and tied the team lead with two forced fumbles.
His senior statistics offer a glimpse into Cooper’s playmaking abilities thanks to his athleticism and tenacious style of play. Cooper is unparalleled in his ability to change direction, and his burst and pursuit speed allow him to corner opponents in a matter of seconds. When the play is in front of him, Cooper can close space instantly. He earned a high coverage grade in his final senior season but it was from plays in front of him: running backs emerging the backfield, scrambling quarterbacks, and shallow surrounding zones. That being said, Cooper has been able to hone in on ballcarriers and remain elusive in pursuit.
Cooper has all the makings of a stellar linebacker, but his primary issue is from reacting to plays rather than anticipating them. Cooper hasn’t shown the same dominance in deep zone assignments, and he’s been thwarted from his position by play action and pre-snap trickery. His aggressiveness can play against him when he overcommits and misses the opportunity and leverage to take down an opponent.
Yet with his tall frame and long arms, Cooper already has the makings of a dynamic linebacker. He’s proven able to add patience to his game, which will serve him well on his NFL journey.
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott sacrificed a scholarship from South Dakota to play for the Wildcats, which paid off in opportunity on the field after leading the team with 676 receiving yards. In his senior season, Sinnott earned third-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors.
Sinnott offers value at the position both as a receiver and a blocker, with Sinnott winning his All-Big 12 award listed as a fullback thanks to his blocking ability. This illustrates his versatility on the field, with Sinnott lining up in the slot, inline, and in the backfield. Sinnott’s quickness is rare for a tight end, allowing him to accelerate and change direction easily.
Although he’s been recognized for his blocking, Sinnott does have limitations when more powerful defensive ends win the battle. He also has shorter arms, which limits him in press coverage, when blocking larger defensive ends, and when he’s working for a contested catch. This likely contributes to a catch rate that could be higher. But Sinnott still offers value for an NFL roster, especially with the build of an ideal special teams player who simply lacks experience. Then again, many great NFL special teamers did not play at the college level — yet it’s often a way for them to secure a spot on the final roster.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell spent his first two seasons with Georgia and offered limited contributions to their national championship teams. By transferring to Texas, Mitchell saw an explosion in production with 55 receptions for 845 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns, which earned him second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors.
Mitchell is 6’4” but has a smoothness rare at his size — he’s drawn early Tee Higgins comparisons. He offers a quick release from the line and the twitchiness to switch direction fluidly, yet he can still climb up to a competitive top speed that makes him an ideal target on outside routes. Mitchell inhabits his routes with deep knowledge and knows when to shrug off defenders with a shoulder dip, all of which gives him good separation, especially further downfield. As it stands, Mitchell is a rare rookie talent who can start in an NFL lineup.
Despite his positive traits, there are a few more qualities Mitchell could bring to the table with a little development. At the NFL level, Mitchell will need to be a little more aggressive when battling for the ball, which also means a willingness to fight defenders on contested catches. There’s also a potential for concern if Mitchell is not the primary receiver, as his effort level tends to differ as a WR2 or WR3. The NFL team that drafts him is getting someone ready to slot into a lineup and go against pro-level defensive backs.
Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders joined the Longhorns as a five-star recruit out of high school. Although he didn’t start his freshman year, as soon as he did in his sophomore and junior campaigns, he accrued more than 600 yards and earned first-team All-Big 12 Conference as a full starter each season.
Towering at 6’4”, Sanders stands above competing tight ends with an athletic frame that lends itself to explosive play. His speed, acceleration and change of direction make him a mismatch for linebackers in coverage, and it’s easy to imagine Sanders earning All-Pro honors upon reaching the league. Sanders has shown potential in his route-running, and had he not played alongside some of college football’s top receivers, he could have easily nabbed 1000 receiving yards each season. The Longhorns often positioned Sanders inline, making him an impossible matchup on seam and vertical routes. On top of that, NFL teams would be getting a multi-faceted tight end, which in today’s game, means one that can block effectively. Sanders has the intangibles to become an exceptional blocker, but this is an area where he could still stand to take his game to the next level.
As a blocker, Sanders hasn’t always used his stature to his advantage, holding back on his blocks against smaller opponents. Although he did improve in this area in his final college season, he will still have to improve his game at the next level. If Sanders truly wants to become an elite receiving weapon, he’ll have to avoid getting thrown off routes at times and tighten up his footwork. With a little polish, Sanders has the capacity to become a menace at the position.
It’s telling that Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin waited his turn behind All-Pro NFL safety Antoine Winfield Jr., an interception fiend, and managed to break the school record for career interceptions with 13. Nubin increasingly earned collegiate honors through his time with the Golden Gophers, culminating in a senior season where he earned second-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors.
Nubin has the frame, length, athleticism, and intuition to fill the free safety gap on a roster after spending his college years successfully roaming the secondary. With an explosive first step and controlled footwork, Nubin offers ranging coverage with nimble shifts in direction. Nubin tends to know where the ball is going, and at the NFL level, he is likely to rival his former teammate as a bonafide ballhawk. His fundamentals and anticipation often give him the edge in receiver battles, but drawbacks cause him to lose the battle at times.
Nubin is best in zone coverage with decent abilities in man coverage and run support. He can also be overaggressive in pursuit angles, which causes him to get beaten outside. Still, Nubin is expected to be a long-term option for the team lucky enough to draft him.