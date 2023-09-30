In the Market: Looking at the Top QB Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft Class, Week 4 edition
- Caleb Williams continues to prove why he'll be the No. 1 pick
- Michael Penix Jr. continues to set stat-sheets on fire
- Bo Nix has a day against Colorado
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the college football season featured the most stacked slate of games thus far, and there were plenty of storylines to take place. The Oregon Ducks blew out the Colorado Buffaloes 42-6. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the buzzer. The Florida State Seminoles staved off the Clemson Tigers in overtime to keep their undefeated season intact. Long story short, it was an eventful weekend in the college football world.
As for the NFL Draft implications, the top quarterback prospects in 2024 showcased why the hype is real. Caleb Williams made his return from the bye week and showed why he was still the favorite to be selected first overall. Not to mention that quarterbacks like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix showed why they could be legitimate Day 1 selections in next year's NFL Draft.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the performances of the top quarterback prospects.
Taking Stock: How top 2024 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 4
Caleb Williams, USC
Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans returned from their bye week with a favorable matchup on paper -- versus the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils were shut out 29-0 the week prior against the Fresno State Bulldogs. It turned out to be an offensive shootout on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz. The Trojans' defense struggled to hold back the Sun Devils offense, which meant that Williams had to do much more than in other games this season. In fact, this is the first full game that he played.
It's not a USC game unless Williams makes a play in which he causes jaws to drop. Look no further than his touchdown pass to Brendan Rice, who stood alone in the end zone on broken coverage. Williams was able to extend the play by avoiding two incoming defenders.
Williams completed 20-of-31 pass attempts for 322 yards and three touchdowns while running for 10 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. In the game, Williams had six pass attempts 20 yards or more and completed three of them, per Pro Football Focus. All three of those completions were for touchdowns.
Now, Williams and the Trojans will have to get ready early in Week 5, as they take on the Colorado Buffaloes at noon ET.
Next Game: at Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon ET
Drake Maye, UNC
Last week, Drake Maye threw for over 400 yards for the first time this season in a 31-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Maye also threw a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. In Week 4, Maye faced off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in an effort to keep their undefeated season intact.
For Maye, he had a rather strong week against an ACC foe. There was one highlight reel play that had fans talking, and it was his Patrick Mahomes-esque touchdown pass, a leaping throw with his left hand. This play was made to avoid the sack, and to complete it to Kobe Paysour, who was standing in the end zone.
Maye did face his fair share of pressure against Pittsburgh, getting sacked five times, per PFF. However, on five pass attempts when under pressure, Maye completed four of them for 87 yards and one touchdown.
The Tar Heels and Maye will have off for Week 5, but will return on Oct. 7 to face Syracuse.
Next Game: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
The Washington Huskies have become a must-watch team. With Michael Penix Jr. leading the way and in head coach Kalen DeBoer's system, the Huskies are a high-powered offense that can put points up with ease.
Facing off against the California Golden Bears, Penix and the Huskies put up 529 total yards of offense. For Penix, this is the first time this season that he was unable to reach 400 yards passing in a game. But still, Penix had a highly-productive day.
On 25 pass attempts, Penix completed 19 of them for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing one interception. That interception was Penix's second of the season, which came on a throw deep downfield. According to PFF, Penix was highly effective when California blitzed, as he completed 6-of-7 throws for 105 yards and three touchdowns.
When watching the senior quarterback play, you can really see how accurate he is, especially on deep throws. Look no further than his 35-yard throw to Rome Odunze for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Penix and Washington will play at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30, so be sure to watch.
Next Game: at Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Bo Nix, Oregon
One of the biggest games of Week 4 was between the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado had all of the hype around them, as head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders led them to a 3-0 record. But, Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix showed them that the Buffaloes football program still has to some work to legitimately compete against them.
The game was essentially over just as it started, with Nix leading the Ducks to five touchdowns on their first six drives of the game. Nix completed 28-of-33 pass attempts for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The offensive line did their part, as Nix only faced pressure on 3-of-37 dropbacks, per PFF.
Nix didn't have to throw the ball deep, but he did so three times, two of which were completions for a total of 65 yards and a touchdown. The one incompletion was an interception.
It was a statement game for Nix and the Ducks. Now, they face the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 30. We'll see if Nix can have a similar performance against Stanford like Caleb Williams did earlier this year.
Next Game: at Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Last week, Quinn Ewers had a game to forget against the Wyoming Cowboys. After having an impressive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ewers only put up 131 passing yards while completing 11-of-20 attempts. Ewers' struggles throw deep downfield were also brought back, as he couldn't complete a single attempt.
Texas took on the Baylor Bears, and it was all Longhorns, to say the least. Ewers attempted just 23 throws on the day, completing 18 of them for 293 yards and a touchdown. Most of those passes came from behind the line of scrimmage, completing 9-of-10 throws for 90 yards, per Pro Football Focus. But he was most effective in the 10-19 yard range, completing all five of his attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Ewers also showed off his running ability, as evidenced by his 29-yard touchdown run.
Ewers has a huge game ahead in Week 5, as they take on the No. 24 ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Next Game: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET
One 2024 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 4
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Tyler Van Dyke once again makes the list for "NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads." Last year, he was considered a top quarterback prospect, but injuries caused his stock to plummet. Now, with undefeated Miami, Van Dyke is showing what he can bring, and why he was touted so highly last year.
Van Dyke faced off against the Temple Owls, and it was, well, a blowout. The Hurricanes beat the Owls 41-7. Van Dyke completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Van Dyke wasn't phased when facing defensive pressure, as he completed both pass attempts for 42 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. Van Dyke was effective on his throws 20 yards and further, completing three-of-four attempts for 92 yards and a touchdown.
If Van Dyke keeps this up, he could very well climb up the NFL Draft rankings. So far, he is living up to the hype that he had last year.
One 2024 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 4
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Sam Hartman's start at Notre Dame had been solid thus far. Granted, the level of competition wasn't that high, but the Fighting Irish won those games. But in Week 4, the team faced it's first true test of the season, taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Hartman didn't light up the stat sheets like Notre Dame fans wanted him to. Against Ohio State's stout defense, Hartman completed 17-of-25 attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown. One thing that stood out was Hartman's inability to make plays under pressure. On eight dropbacks, Hartman completed just three passes for 30 yards on seven attempts, per Pro Football Focus. When blitzed, Hartman threw two completions for 28 yards on five attempts (six dropbacks).
In Week 5, Hartman faces another tough test, as they take on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils.