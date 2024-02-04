2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 2, Pick 35: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
When the second round starts, the Cardinals take another cornerback to solidify a defensive secondary that allowed 32 touchdowns in 2023 and hauled in only 11 interceptions. With Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, speed is the word, as the 6-foot, 195-pound corner runs a 4.35-second 40. He was a 100-meter state champion in high school.
Quarterbacks who targeted Mitchell during his college career had a passer rating of 44.3 when doing so. He had 37 passes defended and six interceptions over the last two seasons. He is strong and will have over 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He squats over 500 pounds. He does an excellent job at recognizing routes and displays a great ability to know when to jump in and break up the play.
His ball skills are among the nation's best players, and he shows great lateral quickness and change of direction. He doesn't always trust his speed and sometimes gives receivers too much space. He is also inconsistent at taking down running backs in the open field, making his side of the field vulnerable to screens.
Round 3, Pick 66: Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn
Paris Johnson is a cornerstone at tackle, and DJ Humphries is solid, but coming off of the IR. The interior of the offensive line is full of holes, and you can't have that with a 5-foot-9 quarterback. The team gave up 42 sacks in 2023. With the first of their three third-round picks, they take UConn interior lineman Christian Haynes.
Haynes is 6-foot-2 and 318 pounds and excels in both the run and pass games. He allowed just one sack the last two years at the University of Connecticut while playing 1,538 snaps. He had an 80.1 pass block grade and 82.5 run block grade from Pro Football Focus last season. He is still raw and could be even better with good coaching.
He does a great job in the run game of making the first block and then getting to the next level for the second block. He has good hands and footwork, and the ability to block against a number of different pass-rush moves. He needs to stay low in his blocks, and it's concerning he finishes too many plays on the ground.