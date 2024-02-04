2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 3, Pick 71: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
With their next third-round pick, the Cardinals address the linebacker position, taking Junior Colson out of Michigan. He has drawn comparisons to Jack Campbell and Pete Werner as an elite tackler with a nose for the ball. He's 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 247 pounds. He moves well for his size, and will likely clock a 40 time at the combine around 4.50 seconds.
He had 95 total tackles in 2023 for the Wolverines, down from 101 the year before. He is a great run defender with a motor that never quits. He recorded 58 stops on defense in the last two seasons. He reads the counter well and does a good job of shedding blockers in the run game.
He hits piles of players like a bowling ball hitting pins and usually emerges with the ball carrier in his arms. He has good closing speed on quarterbacks and ball carriers. He is not used much as a pass rusher, and his hurries and sacks are not high as a result. He also can tend to get excited and over-pursue.
Round 3, Pick 90: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke
Continuing to draft players who defend well against the run, the Cardinal's next pick is Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter. He is 6-foot-2 and 308 pounds and does a fantastic job using his lower body to hold up against double teams. In 2022 he had 50 pressures and 37 quarterback hurries. Those numbers did decrease to 22 and 17 in 2023 as offenses started to game plan for him.
Uses his superior strength to move offensive linemen left or right in order to force the ball carrier to run where he wants. He wraps up well, and can bear hug power backs to the ground. He rarely finishes plays on the ground, due to his strength and flexibility. He doesn't bend around the corner well and will be best used as an interior run-stopper.