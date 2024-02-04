2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 4, Pick 104: Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas
The Cardinals wait until round four to select a true pass rusher. In my simulation, they draft Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker. He is 6-foot-4, weighs 240 pounds, and runs a respectable 4.70-second 40. He had 56 total tackles in 2023 for the Jayhawks, including 12 tackles for a loss. He had 34 quarterback pressures that resulted in eight sacks.
He shows toughness against the run and does a good job setting the edge, so he can be used on all three downs. He has an NFL-caliber spin move and a high motor. He has quick feet and quick reactions to take down elusive running backs and mobile quarterbacks. He needs to add weight if a team decides to have him play with his hand down, and needs to improve on shedding blockers at the next level.
Round 4, Pick 133: Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
As I mentioned at the start, the Cardinals are set on the edge of the offensive line. It never hurts to have depth, and even though he played tackle at Utah, Sataoa Laumea will move to guard at the NFL level. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 319 pounds. He excelled in the run game in college, which is all the more reason to move him inside.
He played 803 snaps last year, and while did not allow a sack, he did allow 23 quarterback hurries. He is strong and able to move defenders at the line of scrimmage. He has good speed and quickness to get out on screen passes and run plays which require him to pull. He would not fare well against NFL edge rushers. He needs to work on his stamina to be at maximum effectiveness all game long.