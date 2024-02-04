2024 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 7, Pick 225: Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida
The Cardinals could essentially use the 2024 draft to reload their receiving room and rebuild their offensive line. After adding two guards earlier, they take a center in the seventh round. Kingsley Eguakun from Florida has great size at center (6-foot-3 and 300 pounds) and shows more promise as a pass blocker, but isn't bad as a run blocker.
He allowed just one sack in his five-year career (1,936 snaps). In the run game shows a nasty demeanor, with violence through the whistle. He gets to the second level frequently after removing his first-level defender from the play. He needs to be more patient, and needs to fine-tune his pass-blocking technique, but could be the team's starting center in week 1.
Round 7, Pick 227: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
With their final pick in the draft, the Cardinals take yet another receiver. Dominic Lovett from Georgia was productive in 2023 after transferring from Missouri. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound slot receiver caught 54 balls for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Though he will be used primarily in the slot because of his size, he was a threat on both deep and intermediate passes last season.
Coaches will love his great hands, as he shows he can catch away from his body with ease. He is a threat in the open field as well and has the potential to lead the league in YAC someday. Despite his elite elusiveness with the ball, he is easily tackled. He won't have many yards after contact. He is the biggest he's going to get, so there may be concerns about his durability at the next level.