2024 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills full 7-round projection in early-February
With a tight payroll already, the Buffalo Bills need to continue adding youthful talent if they hope to stay competitive in the AFC.
Another early post-season exit for the Buffalo Bills at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Josh Allen's best efforts, the quarterback could not will his team to the AFC Championship or beyond. The 2024 off-season will not make things easier on the team, which is currently $52 million over the salary cap.
There's no doubt that Allen will be asked to convert a chunk of his salary to a signing bonus to give the team some relief. Receiver, and Allen's favorite target, Stefon Diggs's unhappiness for the second year in a row also presents questions going forward. The 2024 NFL Draft will be imperative to the team continuing its success and AFC East division title streak.
Because there are no trades in this mock draft, the Bills will pick where scheduled (28, 60, 99, 128, 162, 165, 197, 202, 206, and 249).
Round 1, Pick 28: Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon
Not only is Stefon Diggs going to try and force his way out of town, but the team may also potentially lose Gabe Davis to free agency. The 6-2 receiver caught 45 balls in 2023 for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns. The team needs receiver help and will choose to get it by selecting Oregon pass catcher Troy Franklin in the first round of the draft.
Franklin is 6-3 and weighs 187 pounds. He has good speed and will run a forty at the combine between 4.35 and 4.40. Last year at Oregon, he pulled in 81 (19th in the nation) catches for 1,383(6th) yards and 14 touchdowns (3rd). His best game came in October against arch-rival Washington, when he caught 8 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
He has elite speed for an NFL receiver but could use a little more bulk on his frame. He shows versatility in the passing game, with the ability to line up in the slot or on the outside. In college, he feasted on man coverage, forcing opposing defenses to run a two-high safety scheme against him. He is an average blocker at best, and he needs to catch the ball all the way, as he tends to turn and run before securing the catch.