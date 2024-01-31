2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers full 7-round projection in late-January

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers dream 7-round projection in late-January
Round 2, Pick 41: Tyler Guyton, Tackle, Oklahoma
Even if the Packers extend Bakhitiari (who finished 2023 on the IR) to save money, they are still thin at the tackle position. Zach Tom needed to play right tackle at the end of the year, and he was more of a natural guard. Jordan Love showed he deserves a max contract, and once you invest that money in him, you will need big bodies to protect that investment. With their second-round pick, the Packers select Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma.
Guyton stands 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 327 pounds. He played right tackle for the Sooners, so will slide right into that spot for the Packers in 2024. In four seasons, Guyton allowed just one sack. He didn’t allow any sacks for the Sooners in 2023 while playing 662 snaps. He is deceptively quick for a player his size. He gets to the second level easily on run blocks and is a great blocker in open space.
He does tend to play too high, which allows him to get beat on pass rushers, and be stood up in short yardage situations. He has all the physical tools to be successful in the NFL and just needs some good coaching.
Round 2, Pick 57: Mekhi Wingo, Defensive Lineman, LSU
With their second of two picks in the second round, the Packers choose to sure up their defensive line by selecting LSU lineman Mekhi Wingo. TJ Slayton had 23 tackles and no sacks for Green Bay in 2023, and the team will look to get more production from a promising young player in 2024. Wingo could prove to be a formidable force when paired with Frank Clark.
Wingo stands 6’1 and weighs in at 295 pounds. He runs a sub-5 second forty and is incredibly strong. He had 3 sacks for the Tigers in 2023 on just 344 snaps. He also tallied 14 pressures and 9 hurries. He gives the most production out of the three technique and displays a tight spin move to beat blockers on pass plays. He wrestled in high school, and it shows in his good balance and footwork.
Other than the spin move, Wingo does need to develop some secondary pass-rush moves and do a better job of using his hands against blockers. Despite his strength, he does get tied up in blocks more frequently than you’d like to see from him.