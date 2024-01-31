2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers full 7-round projection in late-January

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers dream 7-round projection in late-January
Round 4, Pick 125: Will Shipley, Running Back, Clemson
Aaron Jones was effective when the Packers needed him last year, though he did total under 700 yards rushing and is going to be 29 years old in 2024. AJ Dillon is a nice compliment, but with their first of two fourth-round picks, the Packers go for more of a gamebreaker back in Clemson’s Will Shipley. Shipley averaged 5.2 yards per carry last year for the Tigers, racking up 811 yards on 156 attempts. He also caught 29 balls for 222 yards.
Shipley is extremely strong in the passing game as both a blocker and receiver. He has great hands, and even if he doesn’t steal carries from Jones or Dillon as a rookie, he will be the team's first option as a third-down back. He has very good stop-and-go ability and makes quick cuts with the ball which will help his YAC numbers at the next level.
He does not have the stocky build to pound the ball between the tackles, and when he is used in the running game, it will most likely be on sweep plays and tosses. He may not be a game-breaking ball carrier in the run game, but he does give Jordan Love another weapon in the passing game.
Round 4, Pick 135: Max Melton, Cornerback, Rutgers
Winning football and especially winning football in the playoffs is done with two things. A good pass rush and a good secondary. Turnovers equal wins in December and January, and since the Packers have already addressed edge and defensive line in this draft, with the 135th pick in the draft, they turn their attention to cornerback and select Rutgers Cornerback Max Melton.
Melton has good size (6-foot and 190 pounds) and speed (4.40 forty-yard dash) for an NFL corner. He had 3 pass breakups and 3 interceptions as a senior last season. Quarterbacks who targeted Melton had a passer rating of 65.7 when doing so. Has a third gear to close on the ball, and has great hand/eye coordination to make plays. Plays tough, as you’d expect from a Rutgers corner (the McCourty twins come to mind).
He does need to work on his tackling technique and better angles on ball carriers, but his strength will be in coverage, where he excels in both man to man, as well as zone.