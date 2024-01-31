2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers full 7-round projection in late-January

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Green Bay Packers dream 7-round projection in late-January
Round 6, Pick 203: Steele Chambers, Linebacker, Ohio State
In the later rounds, the Packers are drafting for depth, and with their sixth-round pick they select Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers. Aside from having the best name in the draft, Chambers was productive as a junior last season. He recorded 81 total tackles and 31 stops. He has great vision when it comes to locating the ball in run plays and in play action and is best utilized on first and second down as a run-stopping, or runner-chasing linebacker.
He shows good awareness when dropping into coverage, but doesn’t make many plays on the ball. He is better in zone coverage than he is in man coverage, and he needs to fine-tune his ability to finish tackles.
Round 6, Pick 217: Layden Robinson, Guard, Texas A&M
Another backup selection to add depth to the roster, specifically the offensive line. Layden Robinson of Texas A&M is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard. In 691 snaps in 2023, he allowed 10 hurries and 1 sack.
He is a bit of a project, a work in progress. It may be hard to imagine, but he's late and quick on his feet. He has a very strong grip which allows him to manhandle defensive players, but only once he gets his grip on them. He has a hard time getting his hands on them initially.
He stays balanced and does not lunge in past protection. He is very raw and needs to work on his technique. He will have trouble in the NFL with elite speed and quickness from defenders.
Round 6, Pick 219: Josh Proctor, Safety, Ohio State
Josh Proctor will probably be a special teams player at first in the NFL. He has good size (6-foot-2 and 205 pounds) for a safety. He recorded 47 tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception last year at Ohio State. He reads, dissects, and deciphers. Please very quickly.
Is eager to hit players as a downhill runner when he is tackling them. He has good speed to track the ball career, but that speed does not translate in man-to-man coverage, and he struggles in zone defense.
Round 7, Pick 246: Myles Cole, Edge, Texas Tech
With their final pick in the 2024 draft, the Green Bay Packers will take another project player in Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole. He looks the part, standing 6'6 and weighing in at 280 lb. He runs the 40-yard dash and 4.84 seconds.
He uses his violent hands well and slips off of blocks easily to tackle the ball here. He is exceptional at shooting the gaps and uses his athleticism to create problems for slower offensive linemen.
He has exceptional size and speed, but average to below-average strength. He also tends to be a little stiff when trying to bend the edge while pass-rushing.