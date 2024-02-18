2024 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans full 7-round projection in early-February
The Houston Texans surpassed all expectations in 2023. After a 3-13 season, they were led by a rookie head coach, and the team started a rookie quarterback, yet they went 10-7 and make the playoffs. It could be argued that they had the best draft in 2023, and they will be looking to do the same thing again in 2024.
The team will be able to address a number of different needs and free agency. They go into the 2024 off season with almost $58 million in cap space. Whatever needs they don't address through free agency will have to be addressed in the draft. This mock draft was done without anticipating who they would sign, and just tries to address their needs with college players.
The team has eight picks in the draft, and since this draft was done without any trades, the Texans will select where they are scheduled to via Pro Football Focus (23, 59, 85, 123, 127, 164, 239, and 248).
Round 1, Pick 23: Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama
There are several starting Texans entering the free agent pool. Any number of them could be replaced in the first round, and in this draft the player being replaced is starting cornerback Steven Nelson. He had 12 passes defended last season and four interceptions. Both of those were the second most on the team.
With their first-round pick, the Houston Texans will select Terrion Arnold, the cornerback out of Alabama. He is 6-0 tall and weighs 197 pounds. In Tuscaloosa, he tallied five interceptions last season and allowed 41 catches on 79 targets. When quarterbacks targeted Arnold, their passer rating was just 50.7. He also recorded 60 total tackles and 21 stops.
The Alabama product is physical in man coverage and has the speed (4.45 forty) to run with top receivers. He has good footwork and fluid hips. Terrion is a heavy-hitting tackler, and could potentially move to safety. He does struggle to understand zone coverage and can be overly physical which draws penalties.