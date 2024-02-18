2024 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 2, Pick 59: Jonathan Brooks, Running Back, Texas
This draft is very weak for running backs, and teams may have to reach for players that should be taken much later. In the case of the Texans, Devin Singletary is going to be a free agent, and their second-leading rusher (Dameon Pierce) averaged just 2.9 yards per carry in 2023. With their second-round pick, the Texans select Texas running back Jonathan Brooks.
Brooks is the top-rated running back on Pro Football Focus's draft board. He stands 6-0 tall, weighs 202 pounds, and is expected to run a 4.40-4.45 forty-yard dash. Brooks' 2023 season grade was 91.4 (9th among 441 halfbacks). In 11 games, he carried the ball 187 times for 1,135 yards (6.1 yards per carry). Texas' quarterback connected with him 25 times on 29 targets for 286 yards.
Brooks displays excellent start and stop ability, and can cut on a dime. He is one of the most elusive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year he showed clean hands in the passing game and has an impressive catch radius for a running back. Brooks does need more reps to improve his decision-making, but that also means he has very little tread on his tires.
Round 3, Pick 85: Jalen McMillan, Wide Receiver, Washington
The Texans receivers overachieved last season, led by 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins, who hauled in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and 8 touchdowns. Tank Dell, who was also a third-round selection pulled in 47 catches for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns. Having such good luck with receivers in Round 3, Houston takes another one in 2024 with Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
McMillan was often overshadowed by Rome Odunze during the 2023 season, but he has good size (6-1 and 192 pounds) and even better speed (4.38 second forty) to be successful as a pro. At Washington last year he pulled in 45 catches for 559 yards and 5 touchdowns. Taking 231 of 259 snaps in the slot in 2023, he will most likely stay inside at the NFL level.
Jalen has game-breaking speed and burst off the line. He shows exceptional route running, even on more complicated routes. Catching the ball in traffic poses no problems for McMillan, and his versatility makes him a Swiss-army knife in the offense, much like the 49ers use Deebo Samuel. He could use a few more pounds to combat more physical cornerbacks.