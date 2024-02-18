2024 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans full 7-round projection in early-February
The Houston Texans 2024 NFL Mock Draft, all seven rounds
Round 5, Pick 164: Kamal Hadden, Cornerback, Tennessee
In the fifth round of the draft, the Texans go for a depth pick, and one who could get a good amount of playing time if they decide to play Terion Arnmold at safety, and that's Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden. He has a slender frame (6'1 and 197 pounds) and could run a sub-4.40 forty at the combine.
Last season for the Volunteers, Hadden had six pass breakups and three interceptions in just seven games. Quarterbacks who targeted him had a passer rating of just 7.0 (yes, that's seven). He is quick but displays powerful hands to disrupt receivers, and flashes the fluidity to turn and run with them on deep routes. Hadden does need to show more discipline, as he tends to get handsy as the play develops.
Round 7, Pick 239: Roger Rosengarten, Tackle, Washington
In a league where teams can win divisions through a war of attrition, you can never have too much depth along the offensive line. With their first of two seventh-round picks, the Texans take Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten. He stands 6-5 and 310 pounds and did not allow a single sack on 1,993 snaps the last two seasons playing right tackle.
Rosengarten flashes the mean competitiveness you like to see on the offensive line, being as physical as he can be until the whistle blows. He shows great hand placement and an understanding of how and where to move defenders. At the next level, Rosengarten may struggle to move bigger and stronger defenders. He tends to lunge a little too often.
Round 7, Pick 248: Julian Pearl, Tackle, Illinois
The Texans take another offensive lineman with their final pick of the draft. Illinois tackle Julian Pearl is 6-5 and weighs in at 315 pounds. Though he lined up primarily at left tackle for the Fighting Illini, he has a high football IQ and could move successfully inside to guard for the Texans. Pearl never quits, and is extremely competitive.
In the run game last season he showed nastiness and grit and pushed defensive players to the ground to open holes for his running back all season. Pearl can be a little heavy-footed, which is why he may fare better against interior linemen than speed rushers on the outside.