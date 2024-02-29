2024 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs 7-round projection, Combine edition
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, here's a possible look at the directions the Chiefs will go with their 2024 NFL Draft picks.
By Sam Penix
The NFL Combine kicks off on Thursday, and while the Kansas City Chiefs are still enjoying their second straight Super Bowl victory, work begins to ensure that a three-peat is secured. Here is a seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft to do just that.
We'll be using Pro Football Network's simulator for this mock, without any trades.
Round 1, Pick 32 - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Chris Jones is a free agent, and the team has already franchise tagged L'Jarius Sneed, but will likely trade him if they cannot get a long-term deal worked out. That makes DT and CB two main needs, in addition to improving the wide receiver room, and potentially upgrading at OT, if possible. The way the first round shook out in this mock, all the top corners and tackles are gone, leaving WR and DT as the two best options.
Murphy is a powerful player with great athleticism, who, despite being undersized, doesn't play like it. He was terrific last season, with a 16.5 percent pressure rate and excellent run defense.
He's currently 20th overall on NFLMockDraftDatabase's consensus rankings, but has a pretty wide variety of projections, all the way from 11th to the Minnesota Vikings to the early second round. That range could change quickly by the end of the week if he tests as well as expected.
Murphy has the potential to be an extremely effective every-down defender at the next level, and the rest of the league could be kicking themselves for allowing him to fall to the current dynasty.