2024 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs 7-round projection, Combine edition
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, here's a possible look at the directions the Chiefs will go with their 2024 NFL Draft picks.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 64 - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The Chiefs just released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which leaves their already-thin WR depth chart even less impressive.
Getting Legette here would be a massive boon for the defending champs. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds and moves like a player three inches and 30 pounds lighter while making excellent use of his size in contested situations. He lacks refinement (even at 23 years old and five years in school), but if he can improve his route running, Legette could be a dangerous No. 1 wideout for Patrick Mahomes.
Round 3, Pick 95 - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The tackle duo of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor left much to be desired last season. They gave up the 8th and 13-most pressures out of all qualified tackles, and were the first and fourth-most penalized.
Even if things aren't upgraded this season, it's still wise to plan, and that's where Amegadjie comes in. Given he's an FCS product, he'll need some development time, but he has the physical traits to be a very good player in a year or two.
Round 4, Pick 133 - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
When watching Burton, it's easy to get the feeling that he would flourish with Patrick Mahomes, and is the type of the reciever that the Super Bowl MVP loves to throw to.
Burton isn't the biggest guy, and he isn't considered a burner, but he's very quick, and that quickness enabled him to average 2.75 yards per route run last season, a mark that ranked above prospects who garner more buzz, such as Roman Wilson, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ja'Lynn Polk. He presents really good value at this point in the draft, and would likely make a big impact as a rookie.