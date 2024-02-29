2024 NFL Mock Draft: Kansas City Chiefs 7-round projection, Combine edition
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, here's a possible look at the directions the Chiefs will go with their 2024 NFL Draft picks.
By Sam Penix
Round 5, Pick 158 - Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
The Chiefs have found some real secondary gems in the draft in recent years, and Smith could be the next in that lineage. He lacks ideal athleticism, but he's a smart player who has four years of high-level play at West Virginia and Georgia. Over the past few seasons, we've seen another safety who excelled in college, fell late in the draft due to his physical limitations, but ended up overcoming them to play a key role on one of the NFL's elite defenses in Geno Stone of the Baltimore Ravens, and Smith could make a similar impact.
Round 5, Pick 172 - Joe Milton, QB? TE?, Tennessee
Blaine Gabbert is 34 years old, and his playstyle isn't exactly close to Mahomes', plus he is a free agent. The Chiefs will need to address backup QB, but even though Milton threw for 30 touchdowns over the past two campaigns, QB may not be his pro position.
Milton is big, mobile, and has an absolute rocket of an arm, but he is not an accurate passer. His 6-foot-5 244-pound frame may be better suited to a role at TE, where KC currently has a former QB in Blake Bell. Travis Kelce will turn 35 this season and won't play forever, and adding more athletes to the offense is never a bad idea.
Round 6, Pick 250 - Javonte Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame
Jean-Baptiste began his career at Ohio State, playing four seasons in Columbus before transferring to Notre Dame and having a quality season in 2023. He's not a dominant athlete, but he's consistent against the run and can collapse the pocket on passing downs. He's a guy to watch at the Combine to see what he can display athletically, but based on his tape, he's definitely a player who could carve out a rotational role in the league.