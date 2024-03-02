2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Las Vegas Raiders add to the trenches in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the NFL Combine underway.
By Sam Penix
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing the Antonio Pierce era, and have brought in former rival general manager Tom Telesco to rebuild the team after the Josh McDaniels experiment failed.
The franchise has nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let's see how things could potentially shake out for the Raiders with a seven-round mock.
We'll be using Pro Football Focus's simulator for this mock, without any trades just yet.
Round 1, Pick 13 - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Kolton Miller has developed into one of the league's better tackles, and is under contract for two more seasons. Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is a free agent, and while the team could decide to hand that spot over to third-year man Thayer Munford Jr., a prospect of Fashanu's caliber would be incredibly difficult to pass on.
The Penn State product just turned 21 years old in December and has two full seasons of high-level player, having never surrendered a sack in college and being charged with allowing just 17 pressures over the past two campaigns. He is listed at 6-foot-6 319 pounds and displays elite athletic ability on tape, along with excellent core strength. Fashanu could take over at RT as a rookie and potentially succeed Miller on the left side in a few seasons if keeping him becomes cost-prohibitive.
Fashanu is slated to work out with the offensive linemen on Sunday and should put on a show. There's a good chance he isn't on the board when Las Vegas picks in April, but if he were to be available, he'd be a home run first pick for the new regime.