2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 4, Pick 112: Marshawn Lloyd, Running Back, USC
Josh Jacobs is a free agent, and after a lengthy contract holdout in 2023, it's likely he will move on, rather than try to get a new contract with the Raiders. The team's second-leading rusher was Zamir White, who logged just 451 yards rushing, so the team needs another player in the backfield. In the fourth round, they select USC's Marshawn Lloyd.
Lloyd is 5-foot-9 and weighs 217 pounds. After three seasons at South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to USC, where he ran for 820 yards on 116 carries as a redshirt junior. That's 7.1 yards per carry. He also had nine rushing touchdowns in 2023. Lloyds is a gym rat with a thicker lower body that tacklers who go low tend to bounce off of.
In the passing game, he does a great job as a blocker and an average job as a receiver. He picks up the blitz well and shows an ability to anchor against stronger defenders. Has good lateral quickness, and the ability to sidestep over-pursuing defenders. He does not display a strong ability to run after the catch.
Round 5, Pick 150: Nazir Stackhouse, Defensive Line, Georgia
Good defenses don't just shut down the passing game, but they force teams into the passing game by shutting down the running game. The Raiders gave up the 12th most rushing yards and 12th most rushing touchdowns in the league last year. In Round 5 of the 2024 draft, the Raiders grab Nazir Stackhouse out of Georgia.
Stackhouse is an experienced run stuffer, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 320 pounds. He had 20 total tackles and 11 stops in 2023 for the Bulldogs, down from 26 and 15 respectively as a junior. He recovers well from cut blocks and he plays with leverage at the point of attack. He can generate some pressure in the passing game from the middle of the line, but that's not his strength.
He does not have great lateral movement, or an array of moves, as he is primarily a bull rusher on passing downs. He needs to use his hands better in both the run and passing game, as he will not be able to rely solely on his size at the NFL level.