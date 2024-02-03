2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 6, Pick 190: Cedric Gray, Linebacker, North Carolina
In the sixth round of the draft, the Raiders continue to add defensive pieces by selecting Cedric Gray from the University of North Carolina. While Stackhouse specializes in stuffing the run, Gray's specialty is dropping back into coverage. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 235 pounds. He runs the 40 in 4.70 seconds.
In 2022 he registered 20 total quarterback pressures and one sack. He recorded five sacks in 2023, and his passer rating against went from 90.7 in 2022 to 79.0 in 2023. He plays bigger than he looks, holding his own against defenders bigger and stronger than him. He can play off the edge or in the middle. He hits really hard when he gets to the ball carrier.
When rushing the passer, he will not be effective at bending the edge or beating quicker tackles but is extremely effective at shooting the gaps. He may be best used as a coverage linebacker early on in his career, while he works on becoming a better pass rusher.
Round 7, Pick 234: Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple
With their last pick, the Raiders grab a longer, quicker, better edge rusher at linebacker in Temple's Jordan Magee. He is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and runs a 4.60-second 40. He recorded 86 total tackles (50 solo) in 2022 along with 4.5 sacks. In 2023 he had 80 tackles (45 solo) and 3.5 sacks.
He had 37 total pressures and 11 quarterback hurries in the last two seasons at Temple. He won't maul defenders in the run game, but has some unique traits to get to the ball carrier. Pro Football Focus gives him a 90.8 grade as a pass rusher. His overall defensive grade is 87 (Lions first-round pick in 2023 Jack Campbell was rated 91.9).
He has good speed and length and needs to be better at shedding blockers in the run game. He can blitz from anywhere on the defense though, and that's where his true value lies.