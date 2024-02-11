2024 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins full 7-round projection in early-February
The Miami Dolphins need to build the team up through the 2024 NFL draft.
The Miami Dolphins started their season on fire. It really was a tale of two halves, as the team's offense cooled significantly toward the end of the season. It was literally cold when they played their last game and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.
The team enters the off-season $52 million over the cap. Contracts will need to be renegotiated, and several players will likely be released to get back to level. Among those could be edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, and linebackers Jerome Baker and David Long. This will put a premium on defensive players in the draft, and the team will also need to address the interior offensive line.
They are likely to lose several key contributors in free agency since they won't have the means to sign them. The team will use six draft picks as best they can to address these holes. Since there are no trades in this mock draft, they will make their selections where Pro Football Focus has them scheduled to (21, 53, 158, 186, 199, 242).
Round 1, Pick 21: Jordan Morgan, Tackle, Arizona
Terron Armstead was the Dolphins' one bright spot at tackle in 2023. Austin Jackson took the bulk of snaps at tackle for the Dolphins, and while he improved in 2023, that's because it would be very difficult to do worse than he had the previous three seasons. In the first round of the draft, the team looks to solidify its other tackle position.
Jordan Morgan from Arizona shows elite-level pass-blocking skills. Morgan played 787 snaps last season for Arizona and allowed just two sacks. He had the seventh-best pass-blocking grade in the country last season according to Pro Football Focus (87.3). He is 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds. His lack of size for an NFL tackle may force him to move inside to guard, but he can excel there.
He is a high-energy player and moves extremely well after the snap. He has very good lateral movements, and he does a good job of maintaining the proper pad level in blocking. He does need to work on balance in both the run game and the passing game.