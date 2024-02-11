2024 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins full 7-round projection in early-February
The Miami Dolphins need to build the team up through the 2024 NFL draft.
Round 2, Pick 53: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State
The Dolphins had two players reach double-digit sacks in 2023 (Zach Sieler and Bradley Chubb). Christian Wilkins was third on the team with 9 sacks and will be a free agent this off-season. The team's offense was high-powered, but their defense was a disappointment. They have a talented secondary, but they need to put more pressure on the quarterback.
In the second round of the 2024 draft, they select Adisa Isaac from Penn State. He's 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He runs a 4.60 forty. He played 208 pass snaps last season and had 20 hurries, 4 quarterback hits, and 9 sacks. He wasn't just great at rushing the quarterback. Isaac also had 37 total tackles, with 16 of those coming for a loss. He was outstanding against the run game.
He does a great job setting the edge against the run, and he has a non-stop motor. He has an explosive first step and can get around tackles before they know what's happened. He needs to work on his bull rush, and show that he is strong enough to push around offensive linemen at the next level.
Round 5, Pick 158: Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State
We know how good the wide receivers in Miami are. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle make up the best receiver duo in the league. Tua Tagovailoa got an additional weapon in last year's draft with lightning-fast running back De’Von Achane. Last off-season he lost tight end Mike Gesicki to the New England Patriots, so in the 2024 draft the Dolphins try to replace him with Theo Johnson out of Penn State.
Johnson is a really big target at 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds. He runs a 4.54 forty, which is plenty fast enough to get behind linebackers. Last season he was targeted 45 times and pulled in 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. When his quarterback targeted him in the passing game, his passer rating was 135.2.
He shows excellent hands, and he's not afraid to catch the ball in traffic. His strength and speed make him lethal in the run-after-catch department. He will run through tackles and may require multiple defensive backs to bring him down. He does have a limited route tree, so that will need to improve at the professional level. He also leaves much to be desired as a run blocker.